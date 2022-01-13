Howe of Fife get ready to return
After stepping away from competitive action last weekend, the Howe of Fife are hopeful that they will return on Saturday.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 8:18 am
With rising Covid-19 rates and players having to isolate, Scottish Rugby granted permission for its clubs to postpone matches last week.
The Howe took them up on that, cancelling the first team, Crusaders and Harlequins fixtures.
But this Saturday’s first team match, away to Strathmore RFC, is scheduled to go ahead as planned with a 2pm kick-off.
The Harlequins play on Sunday and they make the trip to West of Scotland.
Madras will host Carnoustie HSFP with that game due to kick-off at 2pm.