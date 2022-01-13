Howe of Fife get ready to return

With rising Covid-19 rates and players having to isolate, Scottish Rugby granted permission for its clubs to postpone matches last week.

The Howe took them up on that, cancelling the first team, Crusaders and Harlequins fixtures.

But this Saturday’s first team match, away to Strathmore RFC, is scheduled to go ahead as planned with a 2pm kick-off.

The Howe of Fife will travel to Strathmore on Saturday after a break last weekend. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

The Harlequins play on Sunday and they make the trip to West of Scotland.