​Howe of Fife glad of match practice v Falkirk ahead of season finale at Garnock

​Howe of Fife’s last national league cup pool game at home to Falkirk might have been a dead-rubber to them as far as that competition goes, having already been eliminated, but it wasn’t one to be taken lightly because of the match practice it offered against higher-level opposition ahead of this Saturday’s season finale.

A bonus-point win away to third-from-bottom Garnock this weekend will guarantee the Cupar club rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 title and promotion to join Falkirk in the next table up, but anything less would leave the door open for second-placed Hillhead Jordanhill or even third-placed Allan Glen’s to snatch it away from them.

Howe head west to North Ayrshire on 58 points from 15 fixtures, a single point in front of Hillhead and seven better off than Glen’s, though they’ve got a game in hand.

Both of the Fifers’ Glaswegian title-challengers have got this weekend off, with Hillhead yet to play Garnock away too and Glen’s with trips to Orkney and Cartha Queen’s Park ahead of them.

The hosts’ playing numbers were stretched ahead of their last match of the season at Duffus Park due to Howe Crusaders’ Fife derby at Glenrothes at the same time as they keep up a title challenge of their own in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2.

That led to reserves’ captain Daryl Warrender being drafted into the firsts’ second row alongside David Wallace, with Greg Forbes in for Euan Bisset, Gregor Smith forming a centre partnership with Cammy Walker and new recruit Ed Wade starting on the left wing.

Howe made a bright start, controlling play, leading to full-back Ruari Barr crossing for a try, with fly-half Ross Maitland’s conversion attempt hitting the post.

Their National 2 visitors replied immediately, an overthrow from Howe giving possession away to the visitors and a score following, also unconverted.

Scrum-half Murray Clunas in action for Howe of Fife during their 38-32 loss at home to Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

From a quick restart, Howe scored. Collecting the ball from the kick, head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side moved it wide for Barr to score his second try, Maitland again unsuccessful with the kick.

For the next half-hour Falkirk dominated play, scoring four tries, three of them converted.

Their use of the rolling maul from lineouts gave Howe problems every time.

Howe created a few chances but a strong Falkirk defence and a lack of accuracy from the hosts left the score at 31-10 to the visitors at the break.

Howe got back into the match in the second period, however, scoring two unconverted tries via No 11 Wade and veteran James Lawrie, brought on as a replacement, along with Jake Douglas, Andy Harley, Angus Cook and Will Hodgkins.

Falkirk scored a converted try on one of their few upfield attacks but Howe replied in kind, Barr scampering over for his hat-trick, with Maitland just missing the kick.

Right-winger Luke Connah then intercepted a speculative Falkirk long pass to stride away under the posts for a try, with Maitland adding the extra two points that time.

At 38-32, a converted try would have given Howe an unexpected win and they nearly achieved that with their last attack before the ball was knocked on.

Falkirk’s winning margin being only six means they go out of the cup, with Kirkcaldy progressing from their pool to a quarter-final hosting Berwick this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.