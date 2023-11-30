Howe of Fife head coach Stewart Lathangie joins Caledonia Reds’ coaching team for next year’s Scottish inter-district rugby championship

Howe of Fife head coach Stewart Lathangie has joined Caledonia Reds’ coaching team for next year’s Scottish inter-district rugby championship.

Howe of Fife head coach Stewart Lathangie (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Dundee’s Colin Sangster continues as Reds’ head coach, with Highland’s Kevin Wyness and Junior Bulumakau, Gordonians’ Sam Mountain and Lathangie as assistants.

Sangster is looking forward to defending the revived title won with a 32-30 final victory against South of Scotland in Glasgow in May, saying: “Following on from the success of last season, I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue as head coach of Caley Reds.

“The games generated a huge amount of interest in the Caledonia district last season, and hopefully we can build on that whilst providing an opportunity for aspiring amateur players to play at a higher level.”

Lathangie is chuffed to be involved this time round, the second running of the championship following its revival this year after 20 years off, saying: “I’m delighted to be involved in the Caledonia coaching team.

“As a region, they have been very successful at youth level, so it’s great to see the inter-district championship back at senior level.

“Having always played my rugby in the region, I’m excited to give back on a coaching basis and to see if we can follow last season’s success with another title.”

Howe captain Fraser Allan was one of two players from the Cupar club selected for the last Reds squad, the other being Euan Bissett.

A format rejig will see Reds play three championship matches in 2024, one more than this year – away to Glasgow and the West and also to Edinburgh in March and at home to the South in April.