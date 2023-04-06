Howe of Fife hit league leaders Gordonians with first loss of this rugby season

Howe of Fife No 8 Brad O'Hanlon crossing the line for the second of his four tries against Gordonians (Pic: Chris Reekie)

The Fifers were missing a few regulars. Andy Harley was out with an ankle fracture, Greg Frearson was down with Covid-19 and Will Howley and Iain Aitken were not available, leading to Sean Murray and Dylan Suttie taking over at No 9 and No 10.

Before the game, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of past Howe captain Douglas Williams following his death last week.

The hosts’ first try against their Aberdonian visitors came from a kick rebounding off Duncan McIntyre. The ref appeared unsighted when Murray appeared to knock the ball as he picked it out of a ruck. Play continued, leading to left winger Finlay Foulkes scoring near the posts, with Suttie unable to convert.

The next came after Gordonians transgressed at a breakdown. Suttie nudged the ball to the 5m line. A perfect lineout catch and forward drive gave Brad O’Hanlon the space to break free and score, with Suttie converting.

A let-off followed as Gordonians touched down under the posts but the ref ruled that the ball had been held up but a converted try followed soon after.

Howe hit back via O’Hanlon, after dummying then side-stepping the last defender, with Suttie adding the extras and subsequently kicking a penalty to give Howe a 22-7 lead at half-time.

The Fifers were first to get on the scoresheet after the break, O’Hanlon emerging from a pile of bodies after a scrum crossed the try-line to touch down for his hat-trick and a bonus point.

Gordonians responded with a converted try, but Howe’s forwards again forced their way over the line, captain Fraser Allan this time getting the touchdown. Suttie could not convert.

The visitors then produced their best sequence of play, running in three unanswered tries, two converted, to go 33-32 in front.

A scrum five metres out decided the game, Howe’s forward drive forcing the visitors’ pack back over the line, O’Hanlon then appearing, ball in hand, to score his fourth try. It went unconverted.

