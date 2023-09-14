Howe of Fife hoping for reaction this weekend to 52-26 loss at Orkney

Orkney beating Howe of Fife 52-26 at home on Saturday (Photo: Bruce Flett)

The Fifers are at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park to Allan Glen’s this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they go into that game sitting sixth in Scottish National League Division 3 on six points from two fixtures, two places and three points worse off than their visitors from Glasgow, 44-34 victors at Hamilton Bulls at the weekend.

Howe president Gordon Thomson admitted being disappointed by Saturday gone’s loss at second-placed Orkney but is confident it will spark a reaction among their squad as they look to make amends going forward.

“It wasn’t the result we were looking for but we’re hoping to bounce back this weekend,” he said.

“We knew Orkney would be a daunting prospect at home, with a strong team and large vocal support, but we were hoping to be more of match for them.”

Thomson also thanked Howe’s travelling fans for making the long journey north to cheer on their team, saying: “The Howe travelling support never disappoints and again there was a great show of support.”

Their hosts lived up to those expectations, running up 28 unanswered points straight away, but Howe got off the mark with Rory Johnstone dabbing down via a driving maul from a lineout, though Orkney scored again before half-time to make it 35-7 at the break.

In the second half, it was Howe’s turn to put some points on the scoreboard.

With a quick penalty tap, Andy Harley went over in the corner, Will Hodgkins crossed the line from close range and Andy Harley again teamed up with Stewart Lathangie to secure a bonus point.

Orkney responded with a futher two tries, though, and the scoreline ended up 52-26 in their favour, taking their points tally to ten, level with table-toppers Preston Lodge.

The Kirkwall side’s try-scorers were Craig Slater at the double, Chris Guthrie, Silas Cox, Willie Thomson twice, Jon Tait and Scott Russell, with Connor Hancock converting six of them.