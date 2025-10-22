​Howe of Fife let lead slip after flying start v Falkirk

Howe of Fife captain Eden Cruickshank on his way to scoring a try during a 48-22 loss hosting Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Renewing old acquaintances didn’t go the way Howe of Fife head coach Niall Lear might have hoped for when former club Falkirk came calling at Cupar’s Duffus Park on Saturday.

It was a happier reunion for the Camelon club, though, as they left with five points after winning 48-22, their hosts having to make do with one.

Those differing fortunes led to Falkirk leapfrogging Howe in rugby’s Arnold Clark N table, moving up from sixth to fifth, with Howe, now on 14 points from six fixtures, dropping two places to seventh ahead of a trip to sixth-placed Dundee this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Saturday gone saw Ruari Barr replace the unavailable Kenni Gray on the right wing and Laughlan Bayne start at tighthead prop, with Euan Bisset on the bench.

Howe of Fife making a tackle during a 48-22 loss hosting Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

The Fifers got off to a flying start, scoring two unconverted tries in the first ten minutes.

The first resulted from a break out down the wing by fly-half Logan Finlay before passing to hooker Fraser Allan to scamper over the line and the second was touched down by inside-centre and captain Eden Cruickshank following a typically-belligerent run, dodging and stretching away through the visiting defence en route.

Momentum then swung the other way, however, as loose tackling and lack of defensive awareness gifted two soft tries to Falkirk, both converted for a 14-10 lead.

With the home support urging Howe on, Cruickshank’s fellow centre Cammy Walker deftly grubber-kicked the ball between a flat defence and caught the bouncing ball to stroll home for Howe, with Finlay converting to go back in front by 17-14.

Howe of Fife in possession during a 48-22 loss hosting Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

That didn’t last as the visitors responded strongly, their more physical and experienced side taking control in the last quarter of the first half with two more scores to secure their bonus point and a 29-17 lead at the break.

After the restart, Howe got more into the game only to be repulsed on numerous occasions when nearing the Falkirk line, execution of passes and offloads letting them down.

Falkirk capitalised on keeping Howe at bay to score two converted tries, both stemming from sustained waves of possession, with forwards and backs linking well.

Bisset then entered the fray for Howe and his ball-carrying provided some much-needed momentum.

Howe always looked capable of scoring, and when they did, it came from deep within their half. Barr found himself in possession just inside the halfway line and his evasive running, determination and pace created space for him to touch down a bonus-point-earning fourth try, though it went unconverted.

Falkirk responded in kind again, seeing their hosts’ fightback effort and doubling it.

The visitors’ tries were scored by Gregor Dodd and Harry Russell at the double, Erin Baisley and Logan McKenzie, with Duncan Tompkins’ boot adding a further 18 points.

Howe Crusaders were also at home at the weekend, getting the better of Hillfoots by 43-31.

That leaves them eighth in Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1’s Midlands conference, on 13 points from seven fixtures, ahead of a trip to Dundee’s seconds this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their tries, four of them converted, were scored by captain Daryl Warrender, Franco Marley, Cameron Parkin, Stuart Dawson, Brandon Seath, Lee Gartshore and Fraser Greig.