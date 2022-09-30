Howe of Fife lose out despite scoring six tries

In an entertaining game, filled with lots of attacking rugby, the visitors eventually came out on top, recording a narrow 41-38 win.

The try scorers for Howe were Greg Fearson, Finlay Foulkes and Chris McNab all scoring two each, with Ian Aitken converting four of them.

That result leaves Howe in sixth place in the league, with one win and two losses from their three games so far this season, having defeated Royal High convincingly the previous weekend 64-7, but having lost their opening fixture at Gordonians 30-12.

Finlay Foulkes diving over for Howe's sixth try. (Photo: Chris Reekie)

This Saturday, Howe travel to face Murrayfield Wanderers, who have yet to record a win this season. Kick-off is 3pm.

Next Saturday, October 8, Howe host Orkney at Duffus Park, with the game kicking off at the earlier time of 11am.