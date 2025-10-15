​Howe of Fife make up for lost time with seven tries v Dundee

Winger Kenni Gray evading Dundee defenders to score the first of his two tries on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe of Fife were champing at the bit to get back on the ball on Saturday after two weeks off due to adverse weather seven days earlier following a welfare break the weekend before and Dundee ended up bearing the brunt of that eagerness to resume their rugby season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their local rivals last visited Cupar’s Duffus Park back in Aril 2017, winning 33-21 in what was then BT National League Division 1, differing fortunes taking them in opposite directions after that, with the Fifers dropping down to National 3 in 2019 and not changing course until this year.

Come the weekend, Howe were bolstered by the return of loosehead prop Euan Bisset, with Fraser Allan moving back to hooker and Jamie Thomson taking up the No 8 berth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardly had the crowd settled in before Howe got their first score on the board en route to a 41-7 victory.

Eden Cruickshank on the ball for Howe of Fife as they beat Dundee 41-7 at home in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Enterprising play by backs and forwards through the middle of the field preceded scrum-half Inver Petrie breaking from a ruck, bouncing off a couple of tackles and touching down with a theatrical head-over-heels roll under the posts, only for fly-half Logan Finlay to miss the conversion from an easy position.

Howe appeared in the mood, dominating all phases of the game. Another sweeping move starting deep in their own half released right-winger Kenni Gray and his weaving, jinking run bamboozled the Dundee defence as he crossed the field to score, Finlay converting this time from a wider angle.

Every time Howe had possession of the ball, the visitors struggled to keep them at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside-centre and captain Eden Cruickshank has been in outstanding form this season and his running strength, combined with a slicing sidestep, was making life difficult for the Dundee midfield, so it was no surprise when he cut through the middle to score Howe’s third try, converted by Finlay.

Logan Finlay taking a kick for Howe of Fife as they beat Dundee 41-7 at home in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

The hosts’ fast start appeared to knock the stuffing out of Dundee and, surprisingly, they appeared devoid of ideas and lacking in structure, partly due to Howe’s work-rate in defence.

After a frenetic start, the game calmed down and play became more fractured, with injuries slowing progress.

Before the half-time whistle, Howe took control again, though, via an unconverted second try from Gray to secure a four-try bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break and playing up the slope, Howe continued to manage the game well and scored through Allan, following another of his belligerent runs, touching down with a defender hanging onto his back and with a conversion to follow.

Howe appeared to ease off after that and Dundee seized their chance, Isoa Matacagi slicing through a static defence to score a converted try.

That was all the motivation Howe needed to up their game again.

First workhorse lock David Wallace pounced on a clearing kick, charging the ball down and getting a hand on it as it bounced over the try-line to score, then Cruickshank stretched away to score his second and Howe’s seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk are next up, at home this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and Howe go into that game in fifth place in the Arnold Clark National League Division 2 table, on 13 points from five fixtures, a place and a point better off than their visitors with a game in hand on them.