​Howe of Fife name former Falkirk gaffer Niall Lear as new head coach ahead of next rugby season

​Howe of Fife have appointed Niall Lear as their new head coach ahead of their upcoming Arnold Clark National League Division 2 campaign.

Lear joins up with the Fifers upon his return to Scotland after six years away, having been director of rugby at Abu Dhabi Harlequins in the United Arab Emirates and, since 2023, Norfolk’s North Walsham Vikings during that time.

He’s also a prior head coach of Howe’s new National 2 rivals Falkirk.

The 42-year-old, of Dunblane, takes over from previous head coach Stewart Lathangie ahead of the Cupar club’s first season in National 2 since 2019 and says he’s looking forward to the challenge ahead, going up against the likes of Kirkcaldy, Highland and Berwick.

“I’ve only heard great things about the players, the community and the club and I can’t wait to get up there and get started,” he said.

Wishing Lear well upon his return to his homeland, Vikings posted: “Despite relegation, Niall was central to keeping the squad together and, with his fellow coaches, introduced an exciting and rewarding brand of rugby the supporters witnessed and the players enjoyed playing.

“That resulted in the team finishing a very credible fifth place in the league.

“The club would like to thank Niall for all his work over the last two years and wish his family all the best for the future.”

Lear’s other previous jobs included being a house-master and rugby coach at Edinburgh’s Merchiston Castle School and Dunblane’s Queen Victoria Military School.

A former Scottish schools and under-18 player, he’s also turned out for Connacht A, London’s Rosslyn Park and Glasgow Hawks.