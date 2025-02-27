​Howe of Fife out of rugby’s national league cup but still in with a say on pole position in pool

Scott Anderson in possession for Kirkcaldy during their 33-19 win hosting Howe of Fife on Saturday (Photo: Michael Booth)

​Howe of Fife went out of Scottish rugby’s national league cup at the first time of asking away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday but they’ve still got a say on the team that go through from their pool to the last eight.

​Saturday’s 32-19 derby defeat at Beveridge Park ended Howe’s hopes of making progress themselves but their concluding pool game at home to Arnold Clark National League Division 2’s Falkirk on Saturday, March 22, postponed from December due to their pitch at Cupar’s Duffus Park being frozen at the time, will decide which of the other two teams in their group go through.

Following their 39-all draw away to Falkirk at the end of August with a win versus their fellow Fifers at the weekend puts Kirkcaldy in pole position, on eight points from two fixtures, but they’re reliant on Howe doing them a favour to go through to the quarter-finals.

A win, draw or defeat without conceding a try bonus point – or even one with four tries scored but with a margin of victory of less than 14 – will see head coach Quintan Sanft’s Kirkcaldy side go on to face Berwick at home in the last eight on Saturday, March 29, but a bonus-point defeat by a margin of more than 14 will hand over top spot and a quarter-final place to Falkirk.

Kirkcaldy’s Rory Brown on the attack during their 33-19 win hosting Howe of Fife on Saturday (Photo: Michael Booth)

That’s the only quarter-final still to be decided. The other three – to be played on March 22 – will see Linlithgow hosting Gordonians, Dumfries Saints at home to Hillhead Jordanhill and Ardrossan Academicals away to Glasgow High Kelvinside.

Howe’s tries at the weekend were scored by left-winger Cammy Walker, openside flanker Kieran Todd and hooker and captain Fraser Allan, with fly-half Ross Maitland adding two conversions.

Kirkcaldy’s were touched down by Rhys Bonner, Robbie Penman, Connar Littlejohn and Ethan Murray, with captain Fin Smith adding two penalties and three conversions.

Head coach Stewart Lathangie’s Howe resume their Arnold Clark National League Division 3 campaign this coming Saturday at home to Cartha Queen’s Park, with kick-off at 3pm, and they go into that game looking for a winning double, having beaten the Glaswegians 52-30 in the reverse fixture on the road in November.

Rhys Bonner on the ball for Kirkcaldy during their 33-19 win hosting Howe of Fife on Saturday (Photo: Michael Booth)

Their tries in Bellahouston that time round were scored by hooker and captain Fraser Allan and No 8 Alasdair Mackie at the double, right-winger Ruari Barr, inside-centre Eden Cruickshank, scrum-half Finlay Foulkes and left-winger Greg Frearson, with fly-half Kain Duguid converting six of those eight touchdowns.

Howe are currently six points clear of Hillhead Jordanhill at the top of the table, on 53 points from 14 fixtures.