Howe of Fife say thanks to club's new sponsors

Dom Wedderburn and Rachel Russell of Galbraith with captain Jamie Thomson and players proudly wearing the strips

Galbraith are one of Scotland’s leading independent property consultantants.

The Duffus Park club say it’s an “exciting time” to set out on this partnership and the club is very grateful to them for this opportunity to display such well known and established name on the shirt.

Also appearing on this season’s shirts are McNab Sports from Kinross who provide a sales and contracting service to local authorities, golf, football, rugby and bowling clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a reverse sponsor of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to help raise awareness in the foundation’s fight against MND.