Howe of Fife say thanks to club's new sponsors
Howe of Fife RFC say they are delighted to have announced Galbraith as their main sponsor for season 2021/22.
Galbraith are one of Scotland’s leading independent property consultantants.
The Duffus Park club say it’s an “exciting time” to set out on this partnership and the club is very grateful to them for this opportunity to display such well known and established name on the shirt.
Also appearing on this season’s shirts are McNab Sports from Kinross who provide a sales and contracting service to local authorities, golf, football, rugby and bowling clubs.
There is also a reverse sponsor of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to help raise awareness in the foundation’s fight against MND.
Club president Gordon Douglas said of the agreements: “The club is indebted to all sponsors who have supported the us over the last two years and are holding a sponsors’ lunch for the match on September 8.”