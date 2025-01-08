​Howe of Fife set to go west to kick off 2025

Howe of Fife beating Garnock 61-29 at home at Duffus Park in Cupar in September (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe of Fife are due to return to action in rugby's Arnold Clark National League Division 3 this coming Saturday after over a month off.

​The Cupar club are scheduled to head west to North Ayrshire to play Garnock, with kick-off at 2pm, weather permitting.

If it goes ahead, that’ll be head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side’s first game since a 34-7 thumping at home to Hillhead Jordanhill back on Saturday, December 7.

Howe go into that away-day looking to pull off a winning double against their prospective Glengarnock hosts after beating them 61-29 in the reverse fixture at Duffus Park at the end of September, their first victory of the current campaign.

Their try-scorers that day were Owen Anderson and outside-centre Cammy Walker with hat-tricks, right-winger Ruari Barr at the double and inside-centre Duncan McIntyre, with left-winger Anderson adding eight conversions.

On the scoresheet for their visitors with tries, two of them converted, were skipper Matt Shiells and No 8 Ross Brocket at the double and replacement hooker Tom McGuire.

Howe begin 2025 sitting third in the table on 33 points from ten fixtures, five places and eight points better off than second-from-bottom Garnock, having played one game more than them.

Next up for Howe after this weekend is a visit from Orkney on Saturday, January 18, with kick-off at 12.30pm, and they’ll be in pursuit of another double the, having got the better of the islanders by 36-24 away at the beginning of October.

A return to action is also penned in for Howe Crusaders this Saturday and, all being well, they’ll be at home to Bannockburn, with kick-off at 2pm.

They too will be looking to do the double, having handed out a 79-7 hiding to Bannockburn on the road in mid-September.

Howe’s seconds start the new year sitting second to Alloa in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2, with 36 points from eight fixtures to their name and a game in hand on the table-toppers.

Crusaders are currently Fife’s top dogs in the table, with Glenrothes third, on 26 points from eight matches, and Madras sixth, on 16 from seven.

Glenrothes are scheduled to hit the road to take on Strathmore’s seventh-placed seconds this Saturday and Madras to welcome Alloa to St Andrews, both 2pm kick-offs.

The two teams enjoyed mixed fortunes in their reverse fixtures in September, Glens having beaten the Forfar outfit by 44-27 at home but Madras having been handed a 52-7 hiding in Clackmannanshire.

Next up for the division’s three sets of Fifers after this weekend are a visit from fourth-placed Hillfoots for Glenrothes and away-days for Crusaders and Madras at fifth-placed Crieff and Strathearn and Bannockburn respectively, all 2pm kick-offs as well.

The reverse fixtures for the first two of those games, also in September, yielded a 17-12 defeat for Glenrothes in Tillicoultry and an 87-12 home victory for Howe. Madras’s planned game at home to Bannockburn that same weekend was put back to Saturday, March 29.