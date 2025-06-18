Howe of Fife to begin first National 2 rugby season for six years away to Highland

Jamie Thomson in action for Howe of Fife during a 24-3 defeat at home to Peebles in Cupar in March 2019 (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Howe of Fife begin their first season in Scottish rugby’s third tier for six years away to Highland in Inverness.

That away-day on the opening day of the coming campaign – Saturday, August 30, with kick-off at 3pm – will be the Cupar club’s first game against the Highlanders since they were last in what was then Tennent’s National League Division 2 and they’ll be hoping for better fortune this time round, having lost the equivalent fixture in April 2019 by 77-12, following on from a 69-19 beating at home at Duffus Park in November 2018, en route to finishing bottom of the table on 21 points from 22 matches.

Since then, they’ve finished fourth in National 3 in 2020, third in 2022 and 2023, fifth in 2024 and first this year to get themselves back on the up.

Their first home game of the new season follows a week later – on Saturday, September 6, also at 3pm – and that’s against Peebles.

Their last meetings with the Borderers were six seasons ago too and, as with Highland, they’ll be out to avoid picking up where they left off, having lost to them home and away, by 24-3 in March 2019 and 62-7 in October 2018 respectively.

September also sees the Fifers away to Dumfries and Galloway’s Newton Stewart on the 13th and at home to Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville on the 20th, both Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

October’s four fixtures include a reunion with former club Falkirk for new Howe head coach Niall Lear and that’s on Saturday the 18th, also at 3pm.

Also among them is a Fife derby at Kirkcaldy on Saturday the 25th at 3pm, with the reverse fixture taking place on Saturday, March 21 at 3pm.

The Fifers sign off for 2025 at home to Newton Stewart on Saturday, December 13, and begin next year away to Stewart’s Melville on Saturday, January 10, both at 2pm.

As things stand and weather permitting, Howe are due to conclude their next league campaign in England away to Berwick on Saturday, March 28, and that scheduled finale kicks off at 3pm.

Howe Crusaders are also on the up as champions and they begin the next Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 season at home to Dundee’s Panmure on Saturday, August 23, at 3pm.

One of the old Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 rivals Crusaders have left behind, Glenrothes, begin next term with a derby away to newly-promoted Kirkcaldy seconds and another, Madras, host Strathmore’s seconds in St Andrews, and they’re on August 23 at 3pm too.

That division’s other derbies next season see Madras at Kirkcaldy on September 6 and Glenrothes seven days later, both at 3pm, and at home to the latter on Saturday, December 6, at 2pm, and Kirkcaldy’s second string at Glenrothes on October 25, also at 3pm, and at Madras on November 22, at 2pm.

Next season’s fixture lists can be seen at https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby