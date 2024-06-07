Howe of Fife scrum-half Ben Curtis on the attack during January's 21-13 win at Allan Glen's (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Next rugby season’s Scottish National League Division 3 fixture list is out now and it sees Howe of Fife kick off the coming campaign at home to East Dunbartonshire’s Allan Glen’s.

Because of the odd number of teams in the division, nine, one will have to sit out each weekend and it’ll be Howe come next term’s opening day, Saturday, September 7.

After an extra week’s summer break, they host Allan Glen’s – due to play Cartha Queen’s Park seven days prior – at Cupar’s Duffus Park on Saturday, September 14.

Head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side enjoyed mixed fortunes against the Bishopbriggs outfit last time round, losing 38-34 to them at home last September but beating them 21-13 on the road at the Bearyards in January, also losing to them in Scottish rugby’s national plate quarter-finals in April, by 29-21 away.

This term’s reverse fixture follows on Saturday, November 30.

The Fifers’ second match of the season is away to Glasgow’s Hillhead Jordanhill on Saturday, September 21.

They’re another team Howe enjoyed mixed fortunes against last season, beating them 38-12 at home in October but being edged out 23-22 away at the end of January prior to giving them a 36-8 hiding in round one of the national plate in March.

Hillhead visit Cupar on Saturday, December 7.

Howe’s third and final game of September is at home to Garnock on the 30th, with the return fixture in Glengarnock in North Ayrshire following on Saturday, January 11, that being their first game of 2025.

As things stand and postponements permitting, Howe are due to conclude their season at home to Glasgow’s Cartha Queen’s Park on Saturday, March 1.

They’re another team against whom results went both ways for Howe last term as they beat them 69-5 at home in October but lost March’s reverse fixture 54-35.

That latter match was their last one of the 2023/24 season and it saw them finish in fifth place in the table, with 50 points from 16 fixtures.

All those fixtures kick off at 3pm, except Howe’s away-day at Allan Glen’s and home game versus Hillhead, those both beginning an hour earlier.