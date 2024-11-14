​Howe of Fife up for derby in rugby’s national league cup next

Kirkcaldy’s Conar Littlejohn being tackled at Berwick on Saturday (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

​A derby is next up for Howe of Fife in rugby’s national league cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Arnold Clark National League Division 3 outfit have got this weekend off but they’re away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 23, with kick-off at 3pm.

Not only is that the Cupar club’s first Fife derby of this season but it’s also their first league cup pool match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally scheduled for Saturday, November 2, but put back three weeks, it’s a re-run of their second-round cup match last term, Howe having won that one by 19-17 in March.

Kirkcaldy and the other team in their pool, Arnold Clark National League Division 2 rivals Falkirk, have already played each other, drawing 39-39 at Camelon at the end of August.

Both Howe and their fellow Fifers go into November 23’s cup game sitting third in their divisions eight fixtures into the current season, the former on 28 points and the latter on 25.

Howe’s remaining pool match, at home to Falkirk, last season’s cup-winners, is lined up for Saturday, December 14, with kick-off at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Howe and Kirkcaldy go into their pool match on the backs of away wins in their latest league fixtures on Saturday gone.

Head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side got the better of Glasgow’s Cartha Queen’s Park, currently bottom of their table, by 52-30 and Kirkcaldy edged out sixth-placed Berwick by 24-22 in Northumberland.

Howe’s tries in Bellahouston were scored by hooker and captain Fraser Allan and No 8 Alasdair Mackie at the double, right-winger Ruari Barr, inside-centre Eden Cruickshank, scrum-half Finlay Foulkes and left-winger Greg Frearson, with fly-half Kain Duguid converting six of those eight touchdowns.

Looking ahead to their away-day on the 23rd, Lathangie said: “Our next game is an exciting one as it’s a rematch of our cup game last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re going very well at the moment so it will be tough at Beveridge Park.

“I’d highly recommend any neutrals to go along as a big crowd is anticipated.”

Howe’s next league fixture is a trip to East Dunbartonshire to take on table-toppers Allan Glen’s on Saturday, November 30, with kick-off in Bishopbriggs at 2pm.