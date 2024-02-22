Howe of Fife’s Fraser Allan and Dom Martin named in Caledonia Reds squad for rugby’s 2024 inter-district championships

Howe of Fife's Dom Martin (Pic: Chris Reekie)

No 8 Allan, the Fifers’ captain, retains his place among the region’s representatives after being part of the squad that won 2023’s championship by seeing off South of Scotland 32-10 in last May’s final in Glasgow but fly-half Martin is a new face.

Joining Allan and Martin in Reds’ 32-strong squad are Callum Beckett, Glen Brough, Ross Brown, Fionnlagh Call, Sam Cardosi, Callum Carson, Struan Cessford, Glen and Connor Faulds, Ryan Flett, Adam Flynn, Gordon Gregor, Magnus Hendry, James Imrie, DJ Innes, Alistair Johnstone, Malachy Keough, Connor MacFarlane, Calum Macpherson, James McCaig, Murray Mitchell, Adriu Muritoki, Steven Murray, Jacob Ramsay, Scott Rendall, Bryce and Struan Robertson, Harry Russell, Lewis Skinner and Max Wallace.

Allan was also one of two players from the Cupar club selected last year, the other that time round being Euan Bissett.

Howe head coach Stewart Lathangie has joined Reds’ coaching team as an assistant to gaffer Colin Sangster.

Looking ahead to this April and May’s tournament, Dundee director of rugby Sangster said: “We are delighted to announce our 32-man squad for the forthcoming inter-district championship.

“There are quite a few returning players from last year, but we have included several new players this season, from all over the region, giving them an opportunity to show what they can do at this level.

“To be included in the squad is a reward for high levels of performance at club level, and it’s up to the players to push on and challenge themselves in the competitive environment of district rugby.”

Defending champions Reds begin their 2024 campaign, against Glasgow and the West, where they won last year’s title, at Braidholm on Saturday, March 23.

They’re then away to Edinburgh at Raeburn Place on Saturday, March 30.

Their last match is at home to the South, last year’s beaten finalists, at Canal Park in Inverness on Saturday, April 6.