News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Ian Stevenson named as new Howe Crusaders captain

Howe Crusaders have named Ian Stevenson as captain for their upcoming campaign in rugby’s Tennent’s Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2.
By Darin Hutson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST
New Howe Crusaders captain Ian Stevenson (Pic: Chris Reekie)New Howe Crusaders captain Ian Stevenson (Pic: Chris Reekie)
New Howe Crusaders captain Ian Stevenson (Pic: Chris Reekie)

He’ll be backed up by two vice-captains, Edgar Dingle and previous skipper Lee Croston.

The division 3 champions’ head coach, Ian Manson, believes that line-up will offer the leadership required to ensure a successful campaign in the next league up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Howe Crusaders are excited to be working with a new leadership team against what will prove to be a step up in class of opposition for the coming season,” he said.

“We are extremely happy to announce Ian Stevenson as captain. Ian has played for the Howe all his current playing days, coming up through the minis and colts.

Most Popular

“He’s been a regular first-XV and Crusaders player and has been instrumental in the success of the Crusaders this season with his drive and performances and leadership on the field.

“Lee Croston steps down to vice-captain. Lee has been the Crusaders’ captain for the last few seasons and his drive and leadership have been key to the success of the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With Lee’s experience in the role, we are delighted he will be remaining as a key part of this season’s leadership group.

“Edgar Dingle is also stepping into a vice-captain’s role. Ed was a new member of the squad this season, in which he represented both the first XV and Crusaders.

“It became quickly evident that his attributes are well suited to becoming a valuable member of the Howe senior squad so we are delighted that he is stepping up to be a part of the leadership group.

“The whole coaching team are excited to work with this leadership group and cannot wait for the 2023/24 season.”

Related topics:Ian Stevenson