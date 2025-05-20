Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Women's Player of the Year for season 2024-'25, Katelynn Ashford (Pics by Michael Booth)placeholder image
In pictures: Prizewinners from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Senior Awards Night

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 20th May 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 14:37 BST
In a picture special, the Fife Free Press looks back at the senior Kirkcaldy Rugby Club stars who got club prizes for season 2024-’25 at the Dean Park Hotel on Saturday night.

Our sincere thanks go to Michael Booth for taking the photographs.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Women's Player of the Year for season 2024-'25, Katelynn Ashford (Pics by Michael Booth)

1.

Blues' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year Rory Brown with 1st XV skipper Fin Smith

2.

Robbie Penman (right) gets his Most Improved (Men's 1st XV) award

3.

Ladies skipper Mhairi Cockburn, Players Player of the Year (Women's)

4.

