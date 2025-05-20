In pictures: Prizewinners from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Senior Awards Night

Our sincere thanks go to Michael Booth for taking the photographs.
Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Women's Player of the Year for season 2024-'25, Katelynn Ashford (Pics by Michael Booth) Photo: Michael Booth
Blues' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year Rory Brown with 1st XV skipper Fin Smith Photo: Michael Booth
Robbie Penman (right) gets his Most Improved (Men's 1st XV) award Photo: Michael Booth
Ladies skipper Mhairi Cockburn, Players Player of the Year (Women's) Photo: Michael Booth