'It was exceptional': Kirkcaldy Rugby Club hero hails charity day

There was a fantastic turnout of players for last Sunday's charity match at Beveridge Park (Pics by Michael Booth)

Fundraising hero Chris McConnell – a renowned former Kirkcaldy Rugby Club scrum half whose 128-game spell at the Blues from 2000 to 2010 included winning the Scottish Shield at Murrayfield and Premier 2 – has said he was “overwhelmed” by supporters’ generosity at last Sunday’s club charity match.

McConnell, 44, who was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer last July, skippered a Chris’ Legends team of current Kirkcaldy players and former stars against a Willie’s Warriors side captained by his old Blues team-mate William Berry, 42, a former full-back with 103 Kirkcaldy caps who last May was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Although Berry’s team emerged victorious by 52-30 at Beveridge Park, the winners financially will be Perth Royal Infirmary oncology department – treating McConnell’s chronic myelogenous leukemia – plus Joscelyn’s Journey, supporting 18-year-old Joscelyn Kerr who has a terminal brain tumour; and the Scottish Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“It was brilliant,” said McConnell – who has already raised thousands of pounds for good causes by scaling several of Scotland’s 3,000ft+ Munro mountains. "I said in the changing room at the start of the game: ‘Not only are we doing this for incredible causes, but for many of the guys in the changing room this is the last opportunity that they will get to run out on the first XV pitch in front of a crowd in their lives.

There was fantastic spirit between the players on the day (Pics Michael Booth)

"So it was a special moment.

"Will had his daughter Innez out as his mascot and I had my son Callan, so they ran out with us.

"We had a minute’s silence for people that we had recently lost around the club, so it was an opportunity to show a mark of respect and remember why we were there and why we were doing it, to raise the money.

"I played about 25 minutes and it was a pretty high intensity and very physical contest.

Captains Chris McConnell (2nd right) and William Berry with their kids

"Will and I both managed a few breaks but they were short lived!

“The club was absolutely packed and it was as busy or even busier than a first XV day, our biggest gate this year.

"On the day we hit the £7,000 mark and we still have more donations to come in.

"It is an unbelievable amount to raise, just a couple of weeks before Christmas. The number of people who turned up on a cold Sunday afternoon and put their hands in their pockets to support us and support the charities was incredible.

Chris McConnell looks rueful after his team concede a try

"We were really overwhelmed by it. It was a great club family day with lots of Kirkcaldy people down and also lots of friends and family and the wider rugby community who all came together to make it happen.

"All the volunteers on the day just worked tirelessly to keep it all going and it ran without a hitch. It was exceptional.

"The weather was quite mild with just a wee bit of wind. The rain Gods shone on us and kept the rain off so it was pretty ideal conditions for old men and young guys running about on a rugby pitch!

"Games had been getting called off right, left and centre across Scotland for frozen pitches on the Saturday.

Chris McConnell about to get the ball at a scrum

"But then on Sunday temperatures came up, everything just went in our favour and we got it done.”

The day also featured a half-time penalty goal competition for youngsters, the Wee Blues playing matches against Musselburgh kids, a raffle – which raised £2,500 on its own – and an auction.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club fundraising isn’t over for the festive period, as it has organised – via Jimmy Bonner – the annual Loony Dook at Kirkcaldy Promenade from noon on Wednesday, January 1, fundraising for Jocelyn’s Journey, NHS Tayside Foundation and the Scottish Multiple Sclerosis Society.

McConnell said: “There will be a few hundred loony dookers going into the water with a bit of fancy dress, a bit of nonsense to see in the New Year.

"Myself and my kids will be getting in the water for a bit of a paddle and I think Will’s involved as well.

"It’s a great event which has raised a total of over £120,000 for charities over the last 12 years.

"Everybody thinks their rugby club is the best, but there is something special about the community down at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.”