Jake Douglas celebrates century for Howe of Fife in style with three tries during 99-7 demolition of Perthshire

Jake Douglas, making his 100th appearance for Howe of Fife's first XV, scoring his third try, and the club's 14th, against Perthshire on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

That victory saw the Fifers doing the double against their hosts, having beaten them 74-19 at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park in the reverse fixture in October, and it sees them sitting fourth in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 3 with 68 points from 18 fixtures.

It was all change again for Howe, Easter holidays and Duncan McIntyre’s stag weekend meant coach Stewart Lathangie had to shuffle around personnel, three forwards being deployed among the backs.

Howe got into their stride immediately. Winger Ryan Powles was given a bit of work to do, managing to drive through a couple of defenders and dive over the line, with stand-off Iain Aitken knocking over a difficult kick.

The visitors were a little untidy in the opening few minutes, forcing the play and not letting the ball do the work, but once they established their structure and organisation, it became a torrid afternoon for the home side.

Howe scored eight tries in the first half. A great individual effort from second-row forward Will Hodgkins, showing silky footwork and a turn of pace to breeze past an ineffective defence. Greg Frearson added one and full-back Cammy Walker scored a couple. Captain Fraser Allan, Douglas and Frearson made up the eight, with Aitken converting six to give Howe a lead of 54 points at the break.

Just after half-time, Walker notched up his third and later he scored his fourth. In between, Brad O’Hanlon and Will Howley scored. Replacement Stuart Dawson also touched down and Douglas ran in two further tries. Aitken converted four and Frearson one.

Howe introduced two youngsters in the front row, Tristan Bruce at hooker and Rob Cromar at prop, as the game neared its end.

Just before the referee blew for full-time, Perthshire got over the line for a consolation effort for a final score of 99-7.