Kirkcaldy 18-17 Preston Lodge: Nail-biter as Kirkcaldy eventually get job done

Matt Collins and Rhys Bonner celebrate Kirkcaldy's win over Preston Lodge (Pic by Michael Booth)

The victory leaves Quintan Sanft’s side sixth with 35 points from 12 games, just a single point behind fifth-placed Dumfries Saints with two matches in hand.

There was tension in the air from the start last weekend, with penalties galore before indiscipline exploded late on when most players became involved in a mass brawl, although only two were yellow carded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening score in the first-half came from the visitors’ Ali Steele, who kicked a penalty.

The Blues then stepped up the intensity with their scrummaging causing damage.

Eventually, heavy pressure paid off with scrum half Aidan Redwick touching down for the opening try and a 10-5 PL lead which remained until half-time.

Kirkcaldy restarted aggressively and within 10 minutes had turned the score round to 15-10 with two unconverted tries from Rhys Bonner and Finlay Bruce.

Blues' hooker Craig Hamilton was sin binned for a technical offence and PL quickly took advantage with winger Gus Hillhouse slipping away for his side's second try.

Steele's conversion hit an upright before dropping over to restore his side's lead at 17-15.

Although Kirkcaldy's lineout malfunctioned throughout the game, the forwards upped their performance in the final quarter.

The Blues were clearly on top by this time and were obviously not content with a losing bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes to go, Finlay Smith kicked the winning penalty.

After the restart a couple of forwards started slinging punches, clearly unseen by the referee who was on the other side of the field.

Within seconds a mass brawl built with the official uncertain of the original culprits. Yellow cards were eventually shown to Kirkcaldy's Dayle Turner and the visitors’ Scott Brown.

In these unhappy circumstances the game quickly drew to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad