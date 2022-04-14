Kirkcaldy beat the drop with high-scoring rugby win

*

The Blues secured their Tennent’s National League Division 2 status with an emphatic and thoroughly well deserved victory over Dumfries Saints, who were second in the table and still had aspirations of promotion before kick off.

Kirkcaldy’s best display of the season came against the same opposition in November but recent performances made the home support nervous of what could happen at Beveridge Park.

Kirkcaldy’s back line was much stronger and more experienced than in recent weeks – and it showed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early exchanges gave a hint that it would be a good game between two evenly matched sides.

Kurt Littlejohn, making a welcome return to the side, showed a keen burst of speed to finish a good backs move to put Kirkcaldy ahead.

Five minutes later, Rhys Bonner finished well after great pressure by the home forwards.

The visitors seemed keen to score and opted to kick for touch rather than accept three points for their efforts – only to be thwarted by dogged defence from Kirkcaldy.

Saints eventually took three points after realising it was not going to be as easy as they hoped.

Dayle Turner was harshly yellow-carded when adjudged to have deliberately knocked on but the visitors were unable to reduce the deficit.

They scored a converted try before half time to tie the score but Fin Smith pinged over a penalty to see the Blues turn around 13-10 ahead.

Danny Jennings scored in the early minutes of the second half and things began to look ominous for Dumfries.

Finlay Bruce galloped over for a score which Fin Smith converted – a cracker of a kick – to extend the lead further and, when Craig Hamilton got 10 minutes in the sin bin, the Blues were undeterred.

With 14 men, Craig Letham scored after a slick passing move, then Michael Harper capped a great performance by extending a telescopic arm to score under the posts.

Kurt Littlejohn scored again before the Blues were restored to full strength.

Craig Hamilton then showed some dancing feet to finish the Blues, with Craig Letham adding the extra points.

The visitors scored a try and were denied what appeared another sure-fire score with some last-ditch defence and the game ended at 53-15.

It was a tremendous display of rugby by the Blues and, with Gordonians losing on their trip to Newton Stewart, the Blues were guaranteed National 2 rugby next season.

It’s amazing what a few returning fit players and a bit of belief can do. There were no weak links in the Blues team and it’s a pity that wasn’t seen much earlier and more often this season.

Blues travel to Edinburgh to take on Stewart’s Melville this Saturday before bringing the season to a close at Peebles the following week.