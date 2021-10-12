Kirkcaldy fail to make the most of attacking intent

*

There’s been little between Kirkcaldy and Hamilton over recent years, as both have enjoyed title success and then relegation from National 1 level. Saturday’s contest proved little has changed.

The home side dominated early possession and hoped to make their mark. The Blues defended stoutly but, eventually, the pressure paid off with a converted try after the ball was played out wide.

In typical Kirkcaldy fashion this season, a lack of defensive concentration allowed a second try shortly after, again converted. This shook Kirkcaldy up and they began to play with some attacking intent.

Danny Jennings drove over after prolonged pressure on the home line. Fin Smith converted and then the Blues forwards were denied another score as Marcus Salt was held up in the dead ball area. Hamilton made a hash of the restart and the dominant Kirkcaldy pack punished them ruthlessly as they drove the home pack backwards over their line for Dayle Turner to score.

As Kirkcaldy had seemingly wrestled the initiative from the home side, Fin Smith was unlucky to see a penalty crash off an upright and rebound into play. Typically enough, despite almost complete domination, the hosts broke away and scored their third try just before half time, making it 19-12.

Not content with conceding late in the first half, Kirkcady remained passive after the restart and conceded again immediately. Again, Kirkcaldy were revived and set up camp in the opposing 22 but chances went astray. Hamilton were reduced to 14 when a yellow card was given for a bit of petulance in kicking the ball away. But, rather than take full advantage, the Blues also lost a player for the same offence.