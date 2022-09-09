Kirkcaldy home game among rugby fixtures called off as mark of respect after death of the Queen
Tomorrow’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 game between Kirkcaldy and Peebles at the former’s Beveridge Park home ground has been called off, along with the rest of Scotland’s rugby fixture list, as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at the age of 96.
Scotland’s women’s rugby team’s scheduled summer test against Spain on Sunday is off too.
No decision has been made yet on games lined up for the following Saturday, September 17, including a trip to Glasgow’s Cartha Queen’s Park for the Fifers.
A Scottish Rugby Union spokesperson said: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of her majesty the Queen and offers its condolences to the whole royal family.
“As a mark of respect, we have decided to suspend all domestic competitive matches this weekend.”
Kirkcaldy go into round two of the current campaign, either next week or at a later date, sitting fifth in the table with four points following their 20-19 opening-day victory at Midlothian’s Lasswade last weekend.
Head coach Quintin Sanft’s side’s try-scorers were Dayle Turner and Conor Littlejohn, with Craig Letham adding two conversions and two penalties.
The club have posted a message of condolence on their Facebook page saying: “Kirkcaldy Rugby Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of her majesty the Queen and offers their condolences to the whole royal family.”