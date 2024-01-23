Quintan Sanft is keen to get Kirkcaldy's 2nd XV up and running again (Pic by Michael Booth)

"Our main focus for just now is to make sure we get that 2nd XV up and running again,” Sanft told the Fife Free Press. "If you look at numbers now and numbers that are coming through from our Colts, we’ll definitely have a 2nd XV for next year.

"That is a definite boost for the club.

“If the 2nd XV is started up again then they’ll probably need to fall into a lesser league than before, which is good for us because we need them to play.

“Especially with a lot of young boys in there, you want their confidence to be high from playing competitive rugby but at a lower level.

"The promotion has always been that when you come from Colts, you play 2nd XV rugby to get acclimatised to senior rugby, because there’s a massive difference between Colts and senior rugby.

"Making the move up you to 2nds they are playing against grown men and some of them know the dark arts of senior rugby.

“If these players are good enough, they then start to make their way up to 1st XV which is always the natural process.

“Obviously Colts that stand out will move automatically to the 1st XV.”

Sanft said that the new 2nd XV would include players who had remained loyal to the club despite a lack of game time last term, plus Colts coming through and potentially local players making their way back to Beveridge Park having left for pastures new.

If you would like to make inquiries about joining Kirkcaldy 2nd XV – training is on Tuesday and Thursday nights – please email club secretary Andy Brunton at [email protected]

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy’s 1st XV – which currently has a squad of 26 senior players – were not in competitive action last weekend as their scheduled National League Division 2 trip to Berwick was postponed due to a frozen pitch.