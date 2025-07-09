Kirkcaldy Rugby Club announce three very familiar player signings

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:01 BST
Aidan Reddick on the ball for Kirkcaldy against Lasswade (Pics Michael Booth)
Aidan Reddick on the ball for Kirkcaldy against Lasswade (Pics Michael Booth)
Kirkcaldy Rugby Club have strengthened their player pool with the addition of three signings who are all very familiar faces to fans among the Beveridge Park faithful.

Announcing signing one, the Blues posted online: “We’re kicking off the 2025/26 season with a massive announcement - literally and figuratively. Please welcome back the one and only Michael Harper!

"The towering second-row returns to the Bevy after a few seasons sidelined by injury - and he’s hungry to make up for lost time. Those who’ve seen Michael in action know exactly the kind of power, presence and passion he brings.

"With 72 appearances over eight years, 11 tries, and 55 points under his belt, he’s no stranger to the Blues jersey. A true veteran of the club, Michael’s return is sure to shake things up in National 2.

Michael Harper on the field for the Blues v Cartha in 2023
Michael Harper on the field for the Blues v Cartha in 2023

"Welcome home, Michael — the Blues family is buzzing to have you back!”

As if the acquisition of such a popular figure wasn’t enough of a boost, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club then revealed their second summer signing.

The club posted: “We’re back with Round 2 of our 2025/26 player reveals — and it’s another familiar face!

"Welcome back to the Blues, Aidan Reddick!

"Aidan returns to the Blues from Nat 2 rivals Falkirk, bringing valuable experience from the national leagues and 26 previous appearances in a Blues shirt.

"Great to have you back, Aidan!”

