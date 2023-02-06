Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Blues defeated at Boroughmuir in highest scoring National 2 game of season

Kirkcaldy prop Marcus Salt scored two second half tries as Blues mounted fightback (Library pic by Michael Booth)

The original game in November had been abandoned with the Blues leading 19-5 in the 39th minute.

But before Kirkcaldy could gather their breaths this time they had fallen 12-0 behind within five minutes.

The goal kicking duties had been shared between Craig Letham and Finlay Smith for years but neither was in Saturday's line-up so up stepped stand off Josh Laird. The Blues had a chance to open their account in the eighth minute but Laird's penalty was off target.

A pair of quickfire Kirkcaldy scores and two Laird conversions took Kirkcaldy into a two-point lead at 14-12.

But ’Muir ran the show for the remainder of the first half. Running at pace through skimpy tackling, they scored with ease to move onto 33 points by half-time.

Hard working tight head prop Marcus Salt had the first of his two tries soon after the restart and a Laird conversion further reduced the Blues' deficit.

But there was no stopping the Edinburgh side and they exploited every Kirkcaldy defensive blunder, quickly adding to their tally.

With 20 minutes left ’Muir had a seemingly unassailable 50-21 lead, but a late twist saw Kirkcaldy tighten up in every department as Boroughmuir faded.

Another Salt try set the Blues on their way and this was followed by wingers Timmy Kennedy and Finlay Bruce having the home team scrambling for possession.

With the clock running down the impossible now seemed possible with tries from Connor Wood and Steve Milne taking the Blues into losing bonus point territory but time caught up with them as they scrambled for another try which if converted would have tied the game.

Kirkcaldy took two points from this game, a four try bonus and a losing bonus for being seven points or fewer behind the winners but it could have been the full five but for the first half blunders.