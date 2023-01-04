Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Blues face Cartha after five weeks without a game

Kirkcaldy will be back in action this weekend (Pic by Michael Booth)

The Blues, seventh in Tennent’s National League Division 2 with 26 points from 10 games, will start as favourites to beat 10th-placed Cartha, who they defeated 47-10 away on September 17.

“We’ve got to look forward to the game, we’ve got to be positive and we’ve got to win,” Kirkcaldy director of rugby development Grant Letham told the Fife Free Press.

"Cartha have had quite a chequered start to the season. We won quite impressively through there at the beginning of the season but they turned in a really close game against Lasswade (a 23-19 home loss for Cartha on December 3) who are no mugs. So maybe they are turning a corner.

"When guys have had a month off and are a wee bit rusty things can go wrong, so we’ve just got to hope that it all sort of irons itself out and it goes our way.

"We ran Falkirk really close in our last game (a 24-22 home loss on December 3) and on another day we’d have beaten them.

"This season we don’t want to finish lower than seventh, because if we do that means we’ll go down a league.

"Glasgow Accies are obviously the team to beat in terms of winning the league but everybody is beating each other throughout the season.