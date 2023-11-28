After a nightmare start saw them go 19-0 down after 21 minutes at home to Berwick last Saturday, Kirkcaldy recovered in fantastic style to ultimately record a 50-31 success in the latest round of fixtures in rugby’s National League Division 2.

Kieran Mitchell scoring the sixth try for Kirkcaldy against Berwick last weekend (Pics by Michael Booth)

The three early Berwick tries – two of which were converted – gave them their 19-point advantage at a cold but bright Beveridge Park.

But the Blues hit back when a lineout launched beyond the tail of the pack by Craig Hamilton, back from injury, set up Rhys Bonner’s first try, conversion missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A converted Berwick score then increased the Borderers’ lead to 21 points, with the away team then having a player yellow carded.

Kirkcaldy's Rory Brown is tackled against Berwick

Into the second half and the Blues' Owen Bonner drove forward and provided a scoring opportunity for Connor Littlejohn to hit the whitewash. 10-26.

Berwick hit back almost immediately when their no.14 showed some genuine pace to race through and score out wide. But Rhys Bonner once more scored between the posts, Fin Smith duly converted and it was 17-31.

Another efficient lineout resulted in Rhys Bonner grabbing his hat-trick, converted by Fin Smith to bring the score to 24-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Quintan Sanft’s hosts now piling on the pressure, Rory Brown picked up and scored near the posts, with Fin Smith kicking the conversion for parity.

Kieran Mitchell wins this lineout against Berwick

It got even better for the relentless Blues when Kieran Mitchell scored out wide to put them in front for the first time at 36-31.

A yellow card for the Berwick no.3 followed and they made the decision to go uncontested at scrums.

The first uncontested scrum led to a Blues try for Connor Littlejohn who helped himself to his second, duly converted by Fin Smith for 43-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fine work from Rory Brown then led to a try for Callum Kennedy which was also converted by Fin Smith.

Kieran Mitchell received a yellow card for repeated offside and it was briefly 14 players a side until Berwick were restored to 15 players.