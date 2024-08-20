Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Blues in high scoring draw

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft (Pic by Michael Booth)

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club men’s 1st XV continued their build-up to the new competitive campaign with a 29-29 home friendly draw against Dundee at Beveridge Park last Saturday.

Quintan Sanft’s troops – who are ultimately preparing for the start of their Arnold Clark National League Division 2 campaign at home to Falkirk on Saturday, September 14, continue their pre-season build-up at home to Biggar this Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.

Following that game seven days later, the Blues have a National League Cup tie at Division 2 rivals Falkirk on Saturday, August 31, with a 3pm kick-off.

After the Fife Free Press was going to press on Wednesday, Kirkcaldy RFC’s hierarchy were staging a club meeting featuring a discussion on how the clubhouse could be developed as part of an attempt to modernise the Beveridge Park facilities.

With the 2024-25 campaign also seeing a return of Kirkcaldy’s 2nd XV – following a successful push by head coach Sanft to encourage former players back to the club to boost his overall selection options for the season ahead – preparations are also in full swing for the 2nds’ home opener against Rosyth Sharks on Saturday, September 7.

Fans should note that if you would like to come along to the clubhouse for lunch prior to cheering on the team, it is being offered for £20 a head from 1pm.

If you would like to attend this lunch or require more information contact Ian Gray by emailing [email protected] or telephone 07831 707415.