Conar Littlejohn congratulates Finlay Bruce on scoring v Berwick (Pics by Michael Booth)

Yet it was Berwick who took an early 5-0 lead with a try by Mason Emery after good work by the visiting forwards.

But Kirkcaldy soon turned the game on its head when Finlay Bruce went over for a try converted by Finlay Smith to make it 7-5 for the hosts.

A topsy-turvy first half then took another twist when Euan Thompson went over in the corner for Berwick after a great long pass from Aidan Rosie.

Blues ace on kicking duties

An immediate reply by the Blues saw Seb Evans land a try before Smith did the rest with his boot to make it 14-10 for Kirkcaldy at half-time.

Early in the second half another Berwick attack saw them re-establish a three-point lead when James Thompson advanced down the wing and managed to collect his own chip ahead to touch down, with the conversion successful for 14-17 in the away side’s favour.

But Kirkcaldy, taking advantage of some missed tackles and poor defending from the borderers, scored another try through Bruce after Josh Laird’s crossfield kick. Smith added the conversion.

With Berwick already struggling badly at the breakdown as they cited some leniant refereeing, the visitors’ cause wasn’t helped by the loss of Duncan Hardie to an ankle injury.

Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft leading his team to victory

On the next play, Laird’s superb kick unleashed Timmy Kennedy who beat the last defender and touched down for 26-17 for Quintan Sanft’s team.

The Blues then looked certain to score again but an interception 5m out saw Jack Dalrymple run the length of the park for a stunning try for Berwick – clinching their try bonus point – to make it 26-22.

Kirkcaldy then enjoyed some payback time in the closing stages as they made an interception of their own which led to Bruce scoring and Smith again adding the extras with his boot.

With the last play of the game, Smith kicked a penalty for the home team to make the final score 36-22 and earn Kirkcaldy their first league win since an 18-17 home success over Preston Lodge on January 28.

Finlay Bruce scores try in the corner

