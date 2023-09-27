News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Blues recover from 26-point deficit to win at Stew-Mel

After being 31-5 behind before half an hour had been played and staring at a fourth consecutive loss, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club staged an incredible comeback to claim a bonus point win in last Saturday’s 47-45 success at Stewart’s Melville, writes John Methven.
By John Methven
Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft led his side to their first league win of the season at Stewart's MelvilleKirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft led his side to their first league win of the season at Stewart's Melville
In doing so, Quintan Sanft’s Blues recorded their first win in four National League Division 2 fixtures this season, putting them third bottom in the standings with six points from their four matches.

Hopes for this game hadn’t been high with skipper Rhys Bonner out again with a persistent ankle injury and influential back rower Dayle Turner newly retired, with fellow back row star Kieran Mitchell subsequently having to leave the field with a first half leg injury.

The visitors’ moods weren’t helped when home full-back Adam Fraser burst through to touch down, stand-off Kyle Henderson kicking the extra points for a 7-0 lead.

A minute later, Henderson went to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on.

With a numerical advantage the Blues hit back with Finlay Smith scoring his team's first try. By this time Mitchell had been replaced by Mark Duckett who went on to play a big role in the subsequent Kirkcaldy win.

But Stew-Mel’s superior handling then paid off handsomely with three tries and a bonus point within ten minutes. Kirkcaldy’s response saw scores from Conner Wood and Smith just keep them in touch with a half-time score of 31-26.

Into the second half and the Blues drew level with a Conar Littlejohn try.

Although the home team edged in front again with another score from Fraser, Timmy Kennedy then raced away for his side's sixth try at the other end.

Further points at either end meant that it was 45-40 for Stew-Mel with just three minutes left.

But a scrummaged penalty 10m out destroyed the hosts’ shove and the referee had no alterative but to run to posts for a penalty try. The seven points awarded put Kirkcaldy ahead for the final time.

This Saturday the Blues entertain Aberdeen Grammar – who have suffered consecutive relegations from the Premiership – in the league with kick-off at 3pm.

