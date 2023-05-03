Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Ex-Blues ace stars in Caledonia Reds' big win over Army
Ex-Kirkcaldy Rugby Club ace Jacob Ramsay started for Caledonia Reds as they romped to a 52-7 win over British Army in Scotland in a friendly match at Cupar’s Howe of Fife Rugby Club on Saturday.
Currie Chieftains player Ramsay, who starred for Kirkcaldy for a season in the back row before coronavirus struck in 2020, is highly rated by Blues stalwarts like director of rugby development Grant Letham.
Letham told the Fife Free Press: “Jacob was a really good ball carrier in the contact for us, the sort of guy you’d rather ran round you than through you!
“He is a really big lad who suffered quite a bad injury which kind of finished him with us.
"And then when he took up rugby again I think he was working or living in Edinburgh which made it more convenient for him to play for Currie.
"Jacob is a good guy. If he’s available we’d take him back!
"He actually played against us in a pre-season friendly at the start of the year, the first time we’d seen him for a couple of years.
"He went on to a better standard of rugby and we’d never deny that to anybody.”
Caledonia Reds, who also had current Kirkcaldy ace Rhys Bonnar as a replacement for the British Army match, will play an Inter-district Championship semi-final against Glasgow & The West at Canal Park, Inverness, on Saturday, May 13.
The winners will qualify for a final against either The South or Edinburgh.
All squads comprise of players selected from across the National Leagues.