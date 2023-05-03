News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Ex-Blues ace stars in Caledonia Reds' big win over Army

Ex-Kirkcaldy Rugby Club ace Jacob Ramsay started for Caledonia Reds as they romped to a 52-7 win over British Army in Scotland in a friendly match at Cupar’s Howe of Fife Rugby Club on Saturday.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Fraser Allan breaking the defence to score his first of two tries and Caley Reds' first try of the match (Pic Chris Reekie)Fraser Allan breaking the defence to score his first of two tries and Caley Reds' first try of the match (Pic Chris Reekie)
Fraser Allan breaking the defence to score his first of two tries and Caley Reds' first try of the match (Pic Chris Reekie)

Currie Chieftains player Ramsay, who starred for Kirkcaldy for a season in the back row before coronavirus struck in 2020, is highly rated by Blues stalwarts like director of rugby development Grant Letham.

Letham told the Fife Free Press: “Jacob was a really good ball carrier in the contact for us, the sort of guy you’d rather ran round you than through you!

“He is a really big lad who suffered quite a bad injury which kind of finished him with us.

"And then when he took up rugby again I think he was working or living in Edinburgh which made it more convenient for him to play for Currie.

"Jacob is a good guy. If he’s available we’d take him back!

"He actually played against us in a pre-season friendly at the start of the year, the first time we’d seen him for a couple of years.

"He went on to a better standard of rugby and we’d never deny that to anybody.”

Caledonia Reds, who also had current Kirkcaldy ace Rhys Bonnar as a replacement for the British Army match, will play an Inter-district Championship semi-final against Glasgow & The West at Canal Park, Inverness, on Saturday, May 13.

The winners will qualify for a final against either The South or Edinburgh.

All squads comprise of players selected from across the National Leagues.

Related topics:British ArmyScotlandKirkcaldy