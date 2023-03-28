Quintan Sanft was drafted into starting line-up (Library pic by Michael Booth)

The point leaves Kirkcaldy sixth in the latest table with 48 points from 18 games, seven points ahead of fourth bottom Preston Lodge, who have played one more fixture and currently occupy the first drop position.

With several late call-offs meaning that the visitors had to include their 45-year-old hhead coach Sanft in their starting line-up, Kirkcaldy were up against it from kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fewer than six minutes had gone when home lock Gregor Dodd thundered over with Glen Faulds subsequently converting with his boot to make it 7-0 for second-placed Falkirk.

This score set the pattern for much of the opening period with Kirkcaldy struggling to exit their own territory.

Altogether Falkirk definitely had a much more purposeful approach than their opponents, and were clearly the pacier team.

Two minutes later things got worse for the Beveridge Park outfit when Dodd's second row partner Gregor Brodie landed his team's second counter with another converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By half-time Falkirk had run up a total of 26 points with further tries from Graham Gilliland, Glen Faulds also crossing the whitewash and Faulds converting his own try.

Facing up to a 26-point deficit, the Blues restarted with a greater sense of urgency and well deserved Jack Denton's unconverted try 10 minutes into the second half.

In a hugely positive transformation in proceedings, there did not appear to be such a gulf between the teams now and a second Blues try from captain Rhys Bonner which was converted by Craig Letham gave his team a further boost.

However, there was no denying Falkirk's overall superiority and tries from Faulds and John McKenna put the outcome well beyond Kirkcaldy’s reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However there was still something to play for in the last 10 minutes.

That was to get another two tries and earn the aforementioned four-try bonus point.

Blues’ number eight Rory Brown got the first of these.

Then, in a dramatic ending, in the 83rd minute Brown had the crucial touchdown following a furious five-metre scrummage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, although Kirkcaldy were well beaten in the end, they could at least take some satisfaction from that bonus point.

This Saturday the Blues play their final home game of the season when Lasswade come to Beveridge Park.

This game was originally due to be played in December but was postponed because of frost. Kick off will be at 3pm.