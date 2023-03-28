Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Head coach Quintan Sanft, 45, plays in Blues' loss at title-chasing Falkirk
Kirkcaldy may have played second fiddle to title chasing Falkirk in the hosts’ 47-26 win at Sunnyside last Saturday, but the last gasp score by Quintan Sanft’s side in the third added minute earned them a four-try bonus point which may well be critical in their battle to avoid relegation from Tennent’s National League Division 2, writes John Methven.
The point leaves Kirkcaldy sixth in the latest table with 48 points from 18 games, seven points ahead of fourth bottom Preston Lodge, who have played one more fixture and currently occupy the first drop position.
With several late call-offs meaning that the visitors had to include their 45-year-old hhead coach Sanft in their starting line-up, Kirkcaldy were up against it from kick-off.
Fewer than six minutes had gone when home lock Gregor Dodd thundered over with Glen Faulds subsequently converting with his boot to make it 7-0 for second-placed Falkirk.
This score set the pattern for much of the opening period with Kirkcaldy struggling to exit their own territory.
Altogether Falkirk definitely had a much more purposeful approach than their opponents, and were clearly the pacier team.
Two minutes later things got worse for the Beveridge Park outfit when Dodd's second row partner Gregor Brodie landed his team's second counter with another converted try.
By half-time Falkirk had run up a total of 26 points with further tries from Graham Gilliland, Glen Faulds also crossing the whitewash and Faulds converting his own try.
Facing up to a 26-point deficit, the Blues restarted with a greater sense of urgency and well deserved Jack Denton's unconverted try 10 minutes into the second half.
In a hugely positive transformation in proceedings, there did not appear to be such a gulf between the teams now and a second Blues try from captain Rhys Bonner which was converted by Craig Letham gave his team a further boost.
However, there was no denying Falkirk's overall superiority and tries from Faulds and John McKenna put the outcome well beyond Kirkcaldy’s reach.
However there was still something to play for in the last 10 minutes.
That was to get another two tries and earn the aforementioned four-try bonus point.
Blues’ number eight Rory Brown got the first of these.
Then, in a dramatic ending, in the 83rd minute Brown had the crucial touchdown following a furious five-metre scrummage.
So, although Kirkcaldy were well beaten in the end, they could at least take some satisfaction from that bonus point.
This Saturday the Blues play their final home game of the season when Lasswade come to Beveridge Park.
This game was originally due to be played in December but was postponed because of frost. Kick off will be at 3pm.
Kirkcaldy’s final three league games will see them visit Hamilton Bulls on Saturday, April 15, before taking on Peebles away on Saturday, April 22 and ending an eventful 2022-2023 campaign at Dumfries Saints on Saturday, April 29.