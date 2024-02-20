Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft surveys the action against Peebles

Last Saturday's topsy-turvy National League Division 2 encounter at Beveridge Park then got even better for Kirkcaldy when a 47th-minute Fin Smith penalty increased the hosts’ advantage to 20-12.

But Peebles improved considerably in extremely muddy conditions thereafter, with Matty Carrier’s two tries – the first converted by Anderson and the second arriving deep into injury time after a quick tap kick but not being converted - sealing a dramatic 24-20 success which has the Borders side six points clear of second placed Falkirk at the top with the season in its dying embers.

Assessing a match which saw his side at least pick up a losing bonus point but endure seeing the visitors celebrate wildly at their very late rescue act, gutted Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft told the Fife Free Press: “The boys played really well. To play 20 minutes with 13 players in the first half and then to come back and take the lead by half-time was commendable for them.

Rory Brown on the attack for Kirkcaldy against Peebles (Pics by Michael Booth)

"We thought it was game over after Peebles scored their first try in the second half but the referee’s come up with another nine minutes so it was frustrating that way.

"We kept a clock for the first half which was the same time that the ref had. Then to have nine minutes more than what we had in the second half left me mystified because there were no long stoppages in the second half.

"But credit to Peebles. They held on, kept on playing and got their just rewards in the end.

"Peebles needed that bonus point to pretty much secure their promotion because their final league game should be easier.”

Finlay Smith has a kick at goal for the Blues

On Peebles’ quick tap kick for the winning try, Sanft added: “They were on the other side of the pitch from where we were but usually a ref would calm everything down before the tap gets taken.

"He allowed it to go but it’s something we can’t control. It’s the ref’s discretion as to what he calls on the pitch.

"I’m frustrated we lost but happy we put on a good performance in our last home game of the season.

"It would have been good to take a big scalp like Peebles, especially when they’re top of the table.”