Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft watches his team playing at last Saturday's home sevens tournament (Pics by Michael Booth)

In the pool stage, Kirkcaldy – overall winners at Portobello Sevens the previous weekend – recorded victories over Howe of Fife, Dunfermline and Hamilton and lost to Dundee, progressing to the last four where they lost to eventual runners-up Hearts + Balls, a charity team helping players and families who have been impacted by catastrophic injury.

Boss Sanft told the Fife Free Press: “Callum and Timmy scored most of our tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Both were quick and good on their feet which really suits sevens rugby because sevens players have more pitch to play with.

Highland players and coaching staff are pictured after their overall win at Kirkcaldy Sevens

"There was more room for them to use their footwork.

"Overall we did well early in the tournament (at which each game consisted of two halves of seven minutes).

"Right up until that last pool game against Dundee. Obviously when you get to the harder games, one crucial mistake can cost you when you play against good teams.

"And then the same thing happened in the semi-final. It just came down to one try, which Hearts + Balls scored with 30 seconds to go to win the game.

Kirkcaldy beating Hamilton during the pool stage at Beveridge Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was disappointed for my players really because they were playing some good rugby.

"But overall for a club like ourselves it was just good to have a sevens back up and running and to have a day like we had, in terms of the sun came out to play.

"There was a great amount of people there. We had our under-18s, our ladies and of course our seniors playing.

"It was overall a good day for us even though we didn’t do the business on the park in terms of winning the tournament.

Howe of Fife women's and colts teams both won their respective competitions at Kirkcaldy Sevens

"But in terms of the club itself, we won that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked hard to make sure that the tournament went ahead for the first time in five years and that it was successful, so overall I’m happy.”

The sevens season continues for Kirkcaldy for another three weekends.

They travel to Crieff this Saturday before going to Howe of Fife’s tournament the following weekend and finishing off with Perth Sevens on Saturday, May 11.