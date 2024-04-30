Winning Kirkcaldy squad with Crieff Sevens plate

A Kirkcaldy side containing only two squad members from the recent overall victory at Portobello Sevens – Finlay Smith and Robbie Penman – only lost one pool match in Crieff (to eventual overall cup winners Gordonians) and beat Aberfeldy to finish second in the group, before defeating Perth in the Plate semi-finals and Alloa in the final.

“The boys played well,” Blues head coach Quintan Sanft told the Fife Free Press. “I guess it was an opportunity for them to get a run out because everybody had been gearing up for our sevens (the previous weekend) and these boys didn’t get much of a game there because obviously we had to pick our best squad for that.

“Finlay Smith was outstanding in Crieff. Our sevens captain, he just controlled our attack, organised really well and kept all the young boys on track.”

Kirkcaldy will be looking to continue their fine recent sevens performances – which also included reaching the semi-finals at their home tournament – at this Saturday’s Howe of Fife Sevens.

"Confidence is high among the boys going into this weekend,” Sanft added.

"I expect Finlay Smith to be a key man for us again.

"We didn’t have the Kennedy twins – Callum and Timmy – playing last weekend but they’ll probably be in again this weekend.”