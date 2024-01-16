After a four-week sabbatical from competitive action, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft was thrilled that his troops fought back from 14-0 down to ultimately beat Stirling County 21-19 at home last Saturday and seal a vital four points in their battle to stay above the National League Division 2 relegation zone.

Owen Bonner goes over for Kirkcaldy's opening try against Stirling County (Pics by Michael Booth)

Two first half Rory Brown tries – both of which were converted by Finlay Smith – saw the Blues trailing 19-14 at half-time to a County side who crossed the whitewash three times and landed two conversions in the opening 40 minutes.

But Mark Duckett’s 56th-minute try – to which Smith again added the extras – earned the victory for Kirkcaldy, who continued to dominate the game despite having Kieran Mitchell red carded for retaliation with 10 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it was the rustiness of not having a game for over a month and also missing training that didn’t help us in the first half.

The Blues' Finlay Smith kicks one of his three conversions last weekend

"But in the second half, once the players got the ball in their hands they started to feel more comfortable and the game started to click in. We pretty much dominated the second half of that game. I don’t think Stirling actually made it into our 22.

"Folk have got to remember that these boys are not professionals. We can’t force them to keep coming to training during the Christmas period so we actually shut down for Christmas, had no training sessions until that first week in January.

"These boys are amateurs, of course they’re going to go and blow out. But it was our job to make sure that when they first came back in on January 8 that we did a conditioning session to make sure we ran out some of the alcohol and food they had over the festive period.

"I’m delighted with the way the boys responded.

Bonner is congratulated by Kirkcaldy team-mates after scoring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been an up and down season as well so it hasn’t been the best of seasons in terms of squad, boys injured, boys coming in and out, but Stirling County was an important game in terms of making sure we stayed in this league and to push us away from Aberdeen and Berwick.

"It was a pressure game for Stirling as well because they were just below us with two games in hand.

"Because of that there were a few scuffles in the game. I think the ref had just had enough of too many scuffles.

"There was a scuffle right before the red card. Kieran just happened to be right in front of the ref when he threw the boy down to the ground and got a red card for retaliation after their boy had thrown a punch.

Mark Duckett about to score crucial third try against Stirling County

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boy that threw the punch got yellow carded. He could have been sent off as well.”

On the fine contribution of two-try hero Brown, Sanft added: "Rory has been outstanding all year. He’s a dynamic player who carries the ball hard and is one of the besrt defenders we have.

"He’s been an all round good player for us this year.

"Rory has been key. He and Rhys Bonner, our captain, have been the two catalysts for ball carries for us this year.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft

"They’ve made yardage upon yardage every time they carry which gives us that front foot ball for our backs to play off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth-placed Kirkcaldy, who have 29 points from 15 matches, can take another huge stride towards survival by winning at second-bottom Berwick this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.