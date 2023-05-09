Kirkcaldy members receive cheque from Scott Lamond, Persimmon’s External Affairs Manager, alongside Cllr Julie MacDougall

Run by a group of volunteers, the club has a men’s and women’s professional team and hosts a variety of programmes ranging from primary school sessions to activities for those in their late 50s.

Based at Beveridge Park, the club raises funds each year to support the costs of winter training on astroturf pitches hired four days per week.

The £1000 donation is part of home builder Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme, supporting good causes in areas where the company builds new homes and has seen over £1.5m donated to local charities, clubs and organisations across the UK since 2021.

Kirkcaldy RFC board member Stuart Oliver said: “As a local rugby club, it’s great to receive support from companies like Persimmon.

"It helps us support our young people through participation in sport, looking after both their physical and mental health.

“This financial support allows us to develop coaching sessions for young people from the ages of three to 18 and purchase additional equipment to support their development.”

Local Councillor Julie MacDougall said: “I was delighted to attend this presentation at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club as they celebrate their 150th year.

"This is what communities working together is all about and the rugby club is a great example of this.

“I understand this cheque from Persimmon Homes will hugely assist the rugby club to obtain more items so everyone can participate and enjoy.”

James MacKay, managing director of Persimmon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to support Kirkcaldy Rugby Football Club with their fundraising efforts.

"The club has a rich history in Fife and is well known to rugby enthusiasts across the country.