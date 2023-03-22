Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft (Pic Michael Booth)

The return from last weekend’s international break sees sixth-placed Kirkcaldy make the trip to second-placed Falkirk, who have won their last seven fixtures in Tennent’s National League Division 2.

“It’s not a daunting match for us because we never know which Kirkcaldy side’s going to turn up,” Kirkcaldy director of rugby development Grant Letham told the Fife Free Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had some fantastic performances at Falkirk before. It’s not a place we’re scared of going to.

"But there’s no kidding on that Falkirk are a decent side. They’re not up in the league where they are because they’ve been fortunate, they’ve been good.

"There are some very good teams in this league. When we have our full strength side out we can give everybody a game but we can also get beaten by anybody. That’s been the nature of our season this year.

"It was a good win in our last game (a 35-29 home league success over Boroughmuir on March 11). It was a hard fought win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s getting to the business end of the season where the results are really important and we need three more good results to maintain our status in the league.

"That’s important and we’ve got lots of games in hand to secure our position. But like everybody else we’d rather have the points on the board and be further up the table.”

Kirkcaldy’s current points tally of 47 from 17 fixtures has them six points clear of fourth bottom Preston Lodge (41 points from 18 matches) and the final relegation position.

Sanft’s men will take on Falkirk without the services of number 10 Josh Laird who has left to join Super Six outfit Stirling County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh was a key man for us,” Letham said. “He’s a former club captain and former Scotland under-18 internationalist, a really good player.

"He’s moved onto better things and he goes with our best wishes.