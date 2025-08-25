Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper Fin Smith assesses 'step into unknown' in league opener

Fin Smith on the ball for Kirkcaldy (Pic Michael Booth)

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper Fin Smith admits his side face “a bit of an unknown” as they begin their 2025-2026 Arnold Clark National League Division 2 campaign away to Dundee Rugby this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

“I think we're pretty good to go,” Smith told the Fife Free Press. “The only issue we have is just boys being on holiday or still nursing a few injuries.

"But we should have a pretty strong squad to go out at Dundee.

"They've just been relegated, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of outfit they are. I'm not 100% sure what they'll be looking like, so it's a bit of an unknown going against a newly relegated side.

"I think they just beat Aberdeen Grammar in a friendly on Sunday, but we're feeling confident. It should be a good game. Hopefully the weather's good and we can throw the ball about a bit.”

Smith was speaking after his team’s last summer friendly at home to Gordonians.

Although Kirkcaldy were outscored by seven tries to five in that defeat at Beveridge Park on Saturday, Smith stressed they only had a squad of 18 players and fought hard in the match.

Later in the afternoon at the same venue, Kirkcaldy’s 2nd XV started their 2025-2026 Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 season by winning 41-0 at home to Glenrothes, with tries from Mackenzie Galloway (5), David Foster and Marcus Salt.

And Smith said that some of the 2nds’ stars could be drafted into the 1sts’ squad playing in the City of Discovery this weekend.

He added: “There's every chance that could be the case, and we'll just have to see how trend goes. Obviously, we've got a lot of boys in the squad now so there's a lot of competition for jerseys, which is a good thing.

"Mackenzie Galloway is a centre/winger who could be considered.

"He's a strong runner. He's got some pace to him as well and is good with ball in hand. He's one of a number of boys that I'm sure Quinny (1st XV head coach Quintan Sanft) and the coaches keep an eye on and watch.

"There's a lot of boys that are coming through. We've got a lot of young players now that are getting game time for the Reds (2nd XV), which is good. They could make the move up which is good because it keeps the 1sts’ boys on their toes to train hard and play well to keep their spot, essentially.

"I'm expecting training to be competitive this week with big numbers, hopefully.”

When asked if he’s aiming to go higher than last term’s fourth-place league finish on this occasion, Smith added: “We'd love to push on. We appreciate that it's probably going to be a harder league this year.

"It was difficult last season. But the way it's looking this year, every team in that league could probably pull out a result against anyone.

"Three teams coming down from the league above as well will be difficult. But I think it's going to be pretty open.

"I don't think there'll be a team that runs away with it this year. We'll be looking to give it a good go again and just see what we can do.

"I think we want to be a bit more dominant at home. I think we missed a few points, or left a few points out there at home last season.”