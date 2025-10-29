Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper Fin Smith outlines pain of Howe of Fife derby defeat

Fin Smith in action for Kirkcaldy against Howe of Fife last weekend (Pic by Michael Booth)

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club captain Fin Smith has been describing the considerable pain felt by the Blues squad in losing 26-24 at home to fierce rivals Howe of Fife in last Saturday’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2 encounter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite tries by Rory Brown, Seb Evans, Alan Pratt and Kieran Mitchell, plus two Littlejohn conversions, the Blues succumbed to their local foes ahead of a three-week sabbatical until Quintan Sanft’s team resurface in a home National Shield second round tie against either Garnock or Ardrossan Accies on Saturday, November 15.

Last weekend’s defeat left Kirkcaldy second bottom of the table with 12 points from their seven matches, having won one, drawn one and lost five of their fixtures so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And skipper Smith reflected: “We went in at half-time 12-7 up, and then started the second half well.

"We found ourselves 17-7 up.

“And then, unfortunately, there was a massive momentum swing in the game and then they ended up taking a 24-17 lead.

"We scored late on, with maybe a minute or two left to play.

"But we just couldn't get back down to their half in scoring position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They managed to force a turnover, and obviously we lost the game.

"It was a particularly sore one, especially to lose a derby at home to our biggest rivals. It was a sting.

"It's kind of the way things are going for us this year. I think Howe have had a pretty good start to their campaign, they've been going pretty well.

"We were in full control of that game, being 17-7 up. We were pushing for a fourth try, which I think probably would have killed it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then maybe we didn't get a few decisions that we'd hoped for. Howe got their backs up and they took advantage of that.

"We've just got a bit of an injury crisis as well, which doesn't help. We’re missing five or six, mainly in the backs.”