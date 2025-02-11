Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper 'gutted' by last-gasp defeat v Gordonians

Kirkcaldy skipper Fin Smith kicking at goal against Gordonians last weekend (Pics by Michael Booth)

After producing one of their best displays this season, hosts Kirkcaldy Rugby Club suffered the agony of losing with the final kick of the game via a penalty as they narrowly lost 30-27 to league leaders Gordonians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailing 17-3 early on in this Arnold Clark National League Division 2 encounter, the Blues pulled it back to 17-17 by half-time last Saturday before their Aberdeen visitors surged ahead once more. But Kirkcaldy – whose points on the day came via tries for Connor Wood, captain Fin Smith and Rory Brown, plus three conversions and two penalties for Smith – battled back to level the tie before the last gasp disappointment which only resulted in a losing bonus point.

Smith, who missed a tricky penalty just before Gordonians’ winner, said: “It was a tough one to be fair. After coming back to 27-27 late on, we felt we had them in the last ten or 15 minutes as we had a lot of territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt pretty confident stepping up to that final penalty. I struck it pretty well and it just crept to the left of the posts unfortunately so I was a bit gutted.

Blues head coach Quintan Sanft surveying the action

"They then went down the other end, we missed a tackle or two, gave away a silly penalty and that was that. We ran them close so to lose with the last kick of the game was pretty gutting.

"But it was probably one of the best performances we’ve put in all season. Speaking to a few of the Gordonians guys and their coach after the game, they said it was their biggest test of the season as well.

"It was a good game which went down to the wire and probably could have gone either way. I think we probably at least deserved a draw, but it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although we lost, I think what happened in that game overall will give us a lot of confidence. A lot of boys were quite proud and Quinny (head coach Quintan Sanft) was happy with the performance.

Kirkcaldy v Gordonians was fiercely contested and a very tight game

"Essentially it’s about the consistency of the performances we’re putting out and managing to do that every week.

"It’s OK to be motivated for playing the top team, it’s just about trying to continually motivate ourselves for other games and put in performances week in, week out.”

Kirkcaldy, fifth with 32 points from 12 matches, visit GHK in the league this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.