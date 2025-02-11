Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper 'gutted' by last-gasp defeat v Gordonians
Trailing 17-3 early on in this Arnold Clark National League Division 2 encounter, the Blues pulled it back to 17-17 by half-time last Saturday before their Aberdeen visitors surged ahead once more. But Kirkcaldy – whose points on the day came via tries for Connor Wood, captain Fin Smith and Rory Brown, plus three conversions and two penalties for Smith – battled back to level the tie before the last gasp disappointment which only resulted in a losing bonus point.
Smith, who missed a tricky penalty just before Gordonians’ winner, said: “It was a tough one to be fair. After coming back to 27-27 late on, we felt we had them in the last ten or 15 minutes as we had a lot of territory.
"I felt pretty confident stepping up to that final penalty. I struck it pretty well and it just crept to the left of the posts unfortunately so I was a bit gutted.
"They then went down the other end, we missed a tackle or two, gave away a silly penalty and that was that. We ran them close so to lose with the last kick of the game was pretty gutting.
"But it was probably one of the best performances we’ve put in all season. Speaking to a few of the Gordonians guys and their coach after the game, they said it was their biggest test of the season as well.
"It was a good game which went down to the wire and probably could have gone either way. I think we probably at least deserved a draw, but it happens.
"Although we lost, I think what happened in that game overall will give us a lot of confidence. A lot of boys were quite proud and Quinny (head coach Quintan Sanft) was happy with the performance.
"Essentially it’s about the consistency of the performances we’re putting out and managing to do that every week.
"It’s OK to be motivated for playing the top team, it’s just about trying to continually motivate ourselves for other games and put in performances week in, week out.”
Kirkcaldy, fifth with 32 points from 12 matches, visit GHK in the league this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.