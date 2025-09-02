Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper hopes £5 fans' initiative can generate bumper crowd

Captain Fin Smith in possession for Kirkcaldy at Dundee last weekend (Pics by Michael Booth)

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper Fin Smith reckons an exciting club initiative aimed at boosting the crowd for this Saturday’s opening home league game of the campaign against Berwick can be the springboard for a successful afternoon for the Beveridge Park hosts.

Smith was speaking in the wake of the Blues losing their first Arnold Clark National League Division 2 fixture of 2025-2026 in a 51-28 reverse at Dundee last weekend. But the captain reckons that offering £5 match entry this weekend for each spectator – also geting each adult a pint of beer or Prosecco plus a burger; and kids food, a soft drink and ice-cream – can help Kirkcaldy get back on the winning trail against the Borderers.

Smith told the Fife Free Press: “Hopefully this gets people down here and it'll be good to see a big crowd down on Saturday.

"It could be a massive boost. If you've got a big support down, it definitely adds that edge. I think it gets the boys going a bit more.

Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft suffering during opening day loss

"You want to play in front of a lot of people, so absolutely it would make a bit of a difference. I think it'd just give the boys that little bit of extra motivation to go and put a shift in.”

There were mitigating circumstances behind last weekend’s opening day loss in the City of Discovery, with Kirkcaldy missing several key players due to injury and work or holiday commitments.

Quintan Sanft’s visitors – for whom hooker Craig Hamilton was making his 100th club appearance – trailed 31-14 at half-time and slipped further behind in the second half, with their points coming via tries for Kieran Mitchell, Aidan Reddick, Michael Harper and Callum Kennedy, plus four Smith conversions.

The skipper added: “It was a disappointing start, obviously. We'd gone in with high hopes that we could get a result against a team that had just been relegated, but it didn't turn out that way.

Hooker Craig Hamilton making his 100th Kirkcaldy appearance at Dundee

"They were deserved winners, they put in a good performance and they were the better side on the day for sure.

"I think we probably in the first half, much like last season, started pretty slowly, gave them too much of a lead and it was just quite hard to claw it back.

"We were missing a lot of players which is no excuse, as it gave a lot of boys an opportunity to step up.

"But unfortunately as a squad we never took the opportunity and we didn't really give it our best shot on the day, so hopefully we can make amends this weekend.”

Blues ace Kieran Mitchell winning ball at lineout

When asked in what ways Dundee had been superior to the Blues, Smith added: “I think their forward pack performed better than ourselves.

"They were very physical and their forward pack were dominant.

"We held our own in scrum, but they had a better work-rate than us in line-outs and open play.

"But it's not just our forwards, as a squad we never hit the level that we wanted to.

"So it's frustrating, but it was the first game, so we're not going to be disheartened.

"There's no panic stations, but it's a disappointing start and not how we wanted to kick things off.”

Kirkcaldy fans wishing to try and purchase tickets for this Saturday’s Berwick match, which kicks off at 3pm, can do so by contacting the club Facebook page.

When asked what his team’s recent record against Berwick was like, Smith added: “Fairly even to be honest. Last season they beat us up here in the league, but we beat them down there on the road.

"I think it normally tends to be the other way round. We tend to beat them at home and we'll struggle when we go down there.

"But we knocked them out in the cup quarter-final as well at home last year. We played them three times last season, won two, lost one.

"We know what they're like. They'll be a tough outfit.

"They're always very physical as well. Based on our performance at the weekend there, we'll need to up it a few levels to compete with them.

"They've got a physical pack, they've got strong runners. We'll definitely need to play at a higher level to walk away with the points.

"We're still missing a few, but I'm hopeful there'll be a fair few boys that are back at training and back available this week.

"I think we were just hit with a bit of an injury crisis at the weekend, as well as boys that had work commitments and family holidays.

"Overall we had 26 players that were unavailable for the ones and twos on Saturday, because our twos went up to Stirling County with about 14 or 15 players.

"Again, they had a great opportunity to get a result from that game, but I think they ended up struggling just given the lack of depth they had.

"In club rugby in Scotland, it's one of those unfortunate weekends where boys are just unavailable and you have to make do. It's frustrating, but hopefully this weekend two home games should have good numbers and training should be at a higher level this week.”

As Smith referred to, last weekend also saw Kirkcaldy Rugby Club 2nds lose 58-7 at Stirling County in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2.

This Saturday, the Reds are at home to Madras Rugby.