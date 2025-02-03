Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper 'hoping to surprise a few people' on league return

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s return to Arnold Clark National League Division 2 action this Saturday could hardly be more daunting.

For Quintan Sanft’s team – who like the rest of this country’s club sides had a sabbatical last weekend due to the Six Nations starting – have a home encounter against league leaders Gordonians, who have won all ten matches in the division since losing 29-14 in their opener at Preston Lodge way back on September 7.

And the Aberdeen outfit, whose double figures run of consecutive victories included a 48-14 home success over Kirkcaldy in the Granite City on October 19, will start as warm favourites to win again at Beveridge Park in this 3pm kick-off.

“This will probably be the most difficult game we have left this season,” Smith told the Fife Free Press.

Fin Smith has been looking ahead to Kirkcaldy's league return against Gordonians (Pic Michael Booth)

"Gordonians are a strong side and they play fast rugby.

"When we went up there we struggled but we did lose two or three key players in the first 15 minutes.

"So it was an uphill battle. It’s a tough game to come back to but I think all the boys will be looking forward to it.

"After coming off a loss it’s a chance at home to really try and put something together and surprise a few people.

"I’m sure when Gordonians come down here they’ll be pretty confident, so we’ll just see what happens. They’ve not lost since the first week of the season so they have every right to be confident.

"I don’t think there will be many people looking at this game and thinking we’re going to produce a positive result.

"I don’t know if this game is a free hit for us, but it’s definitely a chance for us to use the fact that there’s not as much pressure on us as them.

"We are not expected to necessarily get a result, so hopefully that will play in our favour.

"We will certainly have to put in a good shift, that’s for sure.”

Kirkcaldy players will continue to train regularly in the build-up to this weekend's fixture and played an ‘in house’ game behind closed doors last Thursday.

Smith said that having an extra weekend to rest up should help them get some injured players back.

The Blues go into the match in fourth place with 31 points from 11 fixtures.