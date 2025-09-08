Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper in stitches after seeing off Berwick

Fin Smith scores Kirkcaldy's sixth try against Berwick (Pic by Michael Booth)

An eventful day for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper Fin Smith last Saturday saw him score a try and kick three conversions in the 43-19 home Arnold Clark National League Division 2 victory over Berwick, before leaving the pitch with a head wound ten minutes before full-time and later receiving hospital treatment.

Smith, speaking after a win which also saw two tries each for Callum Kennedy, Conar Littlejohn and Steve Milne, (2) and a conversion by Ethan Murray, told the Fife Free Press: “It was a good day at the office, a five-point win and they didn't get a bonus point out of it either.

“But I think we probably left a fair few points out there. We squandered a lot of tries and missed out on a few opportunities.

"My injury came in an unfortunate accident, just in a tackle, head-on-head. So I was up to A&E at the end of the game just to get some stitches in my eyebrows.

Callum Kennedy gets try for Blues v Berwick (Pic by Michael Booth)

“We were up by a fair bit at half-time. I think they scored first in the second half but we were always ahead by more than a score at least.

"It was a good win and in front of a good crowd as well.”

Spectator numbers were boosted by a club initiative which saw £5 match entry, with adults also receiving a pint of beer or Prosecco plus a burger; and kids getting food, a soft drink and ice-cream.

"Everyone seemed to have had a good day,” Smith said. “The sun was out and everyone enjoyed themselves. The rugby topped it off.

Kirkcaldy's Craig Hamilton looking to pick out a pass (Pic Michael Booth)

"Everyone wants to play in front of a good crowd. Having a good home support down to cheer the boys on definitely upped our spirits a wee bit.

"There's been potential talks about doing that a bit more often to get more people along. It would be good to have a few more things like this in the future and I'm sure that will be the case.”

Kirkcaldy, fourth with six points from two matches, continue their league campaign at leaders Highland with a 3pm kick-off in Inverness this Saturday.

“It'll be a tough one,” Smith said. “I think they'll be the favourites for the league. They're strong at home and it's a fair trip for most teams in the league to go up there on a 4G or artificial pitch, so it'll be a fast-paced game.”