Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper summarises incredible late win at GHK

Fin Smith's last gasp kick won it for Kirkcaldy (Pic Michael Booth)

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club are up to third place in Arnold Clark National League Division 2 with 37 points from 13 matches after Rory Brown’s last gasp try – converted by captain Fin Smith - sealed a 34-33 success at GHK last weekend.

Blues skipper Smith, who kicked four conversions and two penalties in the Glasgow fixture on a day the Blues’ other tries were scored by Steven Milne, Conar Littlejohn and Connor Wood, summed up the dramatic finish by saying: “We started the move in our own 22 bang on 80 minutes so it was the final play essentially.

"We went through 24 phases, won a few penalties, took our time and managed to get over the line.

"The conversion I had was pretty much bang in front of the posts so it was easy enough, especially after missing one the week before near the end. I was happier to get an easier one.

"There were some good celebrations after the win, the boys were buzzing.

"We’ve not played many games since December, but we had not won since early December. So it was good to record a win again.

"We are sitting third in the table so things are back on track a wee bit.”

Leading 27-5 at half-time after a wonderful first half performance, the Blues’ levels then dipped and a much improved GHK display after the break saw them score four tries and lead 33-27 until the dramatic finale.

Smith said: “The first half was probably the best rugby we’ve played all season.

"We spoke at half-time that we needed to be focused and switched on but they came out with a lot more bite to them.

"It was like a game of two halves, they performed just like we did in the first half.

"The only thing for me was, credit to the boys for coming back with the final play, going 24 phases and eventually getting over the line from our own half.

"That shows a bit of heart and a bit of spirit to get that done.

"But it should never have been as difficult as that.”

One sour note from the day for Kirkcaldy saw outside centre Timmy Kennedy leave the field within the first three minutes with a bad knee injury which saw him snap his patellar tendon after being tackled from behind.

"Whilst we were celebrating we were all a bit gutted for Timmy,” Smith said. “He was in a bit of pain and was away to hospital on Saturday night.

"I think he will be due an operation this week or next so he will be out for a bit of time. It was a nasty one unfortunately.

"It is a blow because Timmy has been one of our key players this season. He’s been on form and he would also have been important for our sevens season after the 15s season ends.

"But plenty of other boys will be looking for a shot now.”

This Saturday sees Kirkcaldy host Howe of Fife in their final National League Cup group fixture, with kick-off at 2pm at Beveridge Park.

Smith said: “If we can win we will need to see how Falkirk do against Howe of Fife in the last group game.

"If it’s possible for us to beat Howe of Fife while amassing a lot of points, that would be great.

"But for me, given that it is a bit of a derby, I’d be happy just to secure the win first and foremost.

"If the opportunity is there to put some points on, then absolutely we will.

"If we get through we’ll go into the quarter-finals, with a home game against Berwick.”