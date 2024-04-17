Kirkcaldy squad who won in Portobello (Pic by Michael Booth)

The Blues beat Premiership side Musselburgh 21-12 in the final after completing the knockout stages with wins against Dunbar, Haddington, and Langholm in a competition played in torrential rain.

Delighted Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft told the Fife Free Press: “The boys have had a long break from 15s rugby so to win at the sevens after getting back to rugby matters was really good.”This Saturday at Beveridge Park, the club welcomes 20 teams for the first seven-a-side event since 2019, competing across U18 Colts, Womens, and Mens tournaments.

Action gets underway at 10am (Colts), 10.40am (women) and 12.20pm (men) with fast-paced rugby running throughout the afternoon, while off-field there's a raffle, cake stalls, clubhouse bar, BBQ, kids activities, and after-party.

Sanft added: “The excitement has been building up for a while now to get this up and going.

"It’s excellent within the club itself that we’ve got the Colts playing, we’ve got the ladies playing and of course the seniors playing as well.

"The seniors have got a good chance of winning like in Portobello.

