Seb Evans scores the second try for Kirkcaldy against Boroughmuir (Pics Michael Booth)

Quintan Sanft’s side had been under pressure to deliver a positive result having started the game just a point above the relegation zone in Tennent’s National League Division 2 after suffering a heavy 64-19 loss at Glasgow Accies the previous Saturday.

But it was much better this time around as Sanft’s men won to move up to sixth place on 47 points from 17 games, six points above the drop zone.

A lively start against Boroughmuir saw Kirkcaldy establish an early advantage when Rhys Bonner’s try was converted by Fin Smith.

Finlay Bruce attacks for Kirkcaldy

Boroughmuir then reduced their leeway to 7-3 via a penalty before a converted try made it 10-7 in favour of the visitors.

Things then got worse for the Blues via another Boroughmuir try to put the away side 15-7 up, with the conversion attempt being missed this time.

But Sebastien Evans went over for Kirkcaldy and when Smith added the extras with his boot there was only one point in it at 14-15.

This remained the score at half-time before a slick start to the second half saw Owen Bonner draw even with brother Rhys on the try front in this game, with his effort being converted by Smith for 21-15.

Finlay Smith kicks one of five conversions

Marcus Salt then went over for the bonus score, with Smith again doing the necessary to establish a 13-point advantage for the hosts.

But the final outcome of this exciting contest was soon in the melting pot again as a Boroughmuir try was converted to make it 28-22.

But Smith, so productive with his boot on the day, proved he could also be very effective with ball in hand by going over for Kirkcaldy’s fifth try and then converting it himself for 35-22 in the Beveridge Park team’s favour.

There was then a blow for the home team as Dayle Turner was yellow carded to reduce their number to 14.

Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft looks on

And the Edinburgh outfit capitalised on this by adding a further seven points late on courtesy of a converted score which gave them a bonus point.

But Kirkcaldy saw out the remaining time to seal a vital victory in their bid to climb away from the lower reaches of the division.