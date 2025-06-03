Kirkcaldy Rugby Club: Why legend Gavin McKenzie quit his beloved Blues after 30 years

Gavin McKenzie lining up with family before home game v Peebles in 2024

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club stalwart Gavin McKenzie – who made history as being the only man to play a Blues’ 1st XV match with his own father as a team-mate – has revealed why he’s finally decided to hang up his boots after a near 30-year association with the Beveridge Park outfit.

Scrum half McKenzie, 35, who first joined the club’s youth set up as a raw six-year-old, subsequently made his men’s 1st XV competitive debut at Hamilton on February 25, 2006 and went on to turn out 312 times in the league and on another 34 occasions in cup ties for the 1sts before finally calling it a day at the end of the 2024-’25 campaign.

On why he’s stopping playing, McKenzie, who works as a templater and technical drawer for Kirkcaldy-based Granite Systems, told the Fife Free Press: “My body's starting to give up a little bit. It's just a couple of injuries this year.

"And I've got two young kids (eight-year-old son Kai and seven-year-old daughter Isla) so I think it's time to start spending a bit of time with them and the wife (Clare) as well.

A teenage Gavin McKenzie in action for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club (Pics by Michael Booth)

"She's been through it since I started, so it's time just to give some more time to the family.

"I'll still be down at most home games watching the team and cheering them on, so it's not like I'm going to be leaving the club completely.

"I always said when I hung up my boots at the end of the season that I wanted to take a full year out without doing anything.

"And then after that I'll assess where I am after a year and see. I will go back and help out (potentially in a coaching role at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club) where I can.”

Gavin McKenzie (left) after helping Blues win National 2 in 2018

On the memorable occasion when he and his dad Calum – who himself has just quit as Blues’ first team manager after 24 years – played for Kirkcaldy 1sts in the same match, against Ellon in Aberdeenshire in the 2006-2007 season, McKenzie Jnr recalled: "I come on as a sub, so I only played maybe 15-20 minutes, but it was just a great day getting to play on the same pitch.

"The career highlight that always sticks in my mind is playing that one game with my dad. It was just a good achievement that we became the first father and son to do this for the club.

“That game at Ellon was actually quite exciting. My dad had played for Kirkcaldy for a long time and was also a one club man.

"I think he only actually played 79 games though as he was in the Navy so was away quite a bit.”

Gavin McKenzie showing his kicking prowess v Musselburgh in 2013

Early in his senior Kirkcaldy playing career, McKenzie was also in the side which reached the 2008 National Shield final against Garnock at Murrayfield.

After battling back from 24-8 down to 24-24, the Blues suffered late heartache when their Beith opponents won it with a late try, which had come about following a scrum awarded for McKenzie’s forward pass.

"That was painful,” McKenzie said. “I've got that game on DVD but have still never watched it back.

"But the other lads never blamed that defeat on me, it was just one of those things.”

Quintan Sanft at awards night

But there were some very happy times too for McKenzie with Kirkcaldy, as the side won Premier 3 in season 2008-2009 and topped National 2 in 2017-2018 – when McKenzie was a co-captain with Greg Wallace – to reach Scotland’s top flight.

He added: "Winning the league in 2018 was good, but playing in Nat 1 was quite a shock to the system, a big leap.

"There were some very strong teams, which we struggled with.

"I missed a lot of that season due to breaking my sternum.

"That’s one of the biggest regrets of my career, because we had the chance to stay in the league and I wasn't there to help.

"We did get relegated that year, and me getting injured didn't help. But I was quite lucky overall when I played as, that was the main injury, pretty much, when I broke my sternum.

Young Gavin McKenzie playing for Kirkcaldy in National Shield Final against Garnock at Murrayfield in 2008

"I also had a little groin operation I got that done in the off-season, so that wasn't too bad. That was pretty much it through my career.”

McKenzie, who only missed around five matches for Kirkcaldy in the season just finished as he played regularly at scrum half, was happy to bow out after a fourth-placed finish in Arnold Clark National League Division 2. This was a marked improvement on the previous campaign when they were ninth.